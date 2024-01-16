Popular fast-casual Mediterranean chain CAVA is set to open near the Traffic Circle on Friday, Jan. 19.

But first, to celebrate the brand’s first Long Beach location, the business will give out free meals and match donations to local nonprofit Long Beach Community Table ahead of its official opening.

Starting at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, guests can receive a free meal by reserving a 15-minute time slot to grab lunch or dinner that day. The location will also be accepting donations for Long Beach Community Table and will match credit card donations up to $1,000.

Long Beach Community Table works to build urban vegetable gardens around the city, source and distributes over 30,000 pounds of fresh produce and basic essentials to those in need, and more.

In addition to free meals given on that day, CAVA will also donate bowls and pita bread made during staff training in an effort to reduce food waste. The restaurant has not announced which local nonprofit it will donate to and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The menu has pre-set bowls, but one of the most popular options is a build-your-own bowl where customers can choose their base of greens, like spinach and arugula; grains such as rice or lentils; or a mix of the two. Protein options include chicken, lamb or falafel. Vegetarians can choose roasted vegetables. The bowl comes with multiple toppings, dips and dressing choices.

If a customer wants something handheld, customers can build their own pita wraps. CAVA’s full menu can be found here.

CAVA is at 4680 East Los Coyotes Diagonal. Reserve your spot here for Thursday’s Community Day. Free lunch slots will held be from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.