Two new restaurants—Urbane Cafe and California Fish Grill—are coming to Bixby Village Plaza in the former CVS Pharmacy space at Seventh Street and Bellflower Boulevard.

Their addition to the plaza is part of a redevelopment project by Westar Associates, which will demolish the CVS building and replace it with a new, smaller building with four units for retail and restaurants.

Urbane Cafe has multiple Southern California locations, but this will be the first in Long Beach. Their menu boasts fresh daily, made-to-order salads, sandwiches, bowls and more. While the menu offers a variety of meats like seared ahi tuna, barbecue tri-tip and roasted turkey, there are also multiple vegetarian and vegan sandwiches and bowls like the Tofu Bahn Mi with roasted tofu, red radishes, cucumbers, jalapeños, pickled carrots and onions, cilantro and sweet chili aioli.

Joining it in the plaza will be California Fish Grill, a fast-casual seafood restaurant with a variety of wild-caught and farm-raised fish with customizable plates and bowls.

Demolition of the CVS building is set for this year, with construction of the new building to start in 2024.

Bixby Village Plaza is located at 5760 East Seventh Street.