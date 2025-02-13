Dine Out Long Beach and Cocktail Week returns Tuesday for its tenth iteration, with part of the 10-day event set to raise money for restaurant owners and workers displaced by the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

The annual event, which runs from Feb. 18 through 28, aims to get diners to break their usual routine and try a new restaurant offering discounted menu combinations.

This year, deals include a four-course meal for $45 at Cali Chilli near Hearthwell Park.

Check out more info on the deals at the 28 participating restaurants here.

On Feb. 24, 15 local restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to the Restaurants Care Fire Fund.

Those restaurants are:

Ballast Point (Alamitos Bay)

Bar Becky (LBX)

Belmont Brewing Company (Belmont Shore)

Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria (Downtown

Cali Chilli (Heartwell Park)

Hof’s Hut (Los Altos)

L’Opera (Downtown)

Local Current (Downtown)

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que(2 locations)

Naples Rib Co. (Naples Island)

Pancake (Heartwell Park)

Parkers’ Lighthouse (Downtown)

Roe (Belmont Shore)

Saint & Second (Belmont Shore)

Michael’s On Naples and Vino e Cucina are closed on Mondays but will donate 10% of their sales from Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The event is sponsored by the California Restaurant Foundation, Yelp, Grunion Gazette, and more.