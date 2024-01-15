A second location of the popular, family-owned El Sauz Cocina Mexicana has finally opened on Fourth Street.

Its opening on Monday came months after the owners announced that they were ready to begin service in November of last year. Brian Frias, who helped his parents open the new location, says its opening date was delayed as they awaited final permitting sign-offs from the city.

El Sauz is now open across the street from Shady Grove Foods and Gusto Bread on Fourth Street in a space that was completely redesigned by owner Javier Frias after a fire destroyed the building in 2021.

The Mexican restaurant and late night hotspot has been staple in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town for decades. The Frias family also own and operate El Sauz Jr. in Anaheim.

After months of anticipation and delays, the business is finally ready to serve its classic and locally beloved Mexican recipes on Fourth Street. El Sauz’s new location will have the same menu as its Cambodia Town flagship, with a huge variety of seafood options like soup, fried fish and aguachile.

It also serves tacos, wet burritos, tortas, birria, sopas and more.

The restaurant will be in a “soft opening” phase until staff become accustomed to the flow of service and the new space, according to the restaurant.

El Sauz is located at 2741 E. Fourth Street and will open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.