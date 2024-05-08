Popular fusion restaurant Grilled Fraiche in East Long Beach closed permanently on Sunday, according to a social media post by co-founder Peace Love Reedburg.

“This has been a difficult decision but despite our best effort, we have reached a point where we are unable to sustain our operations due to a lack of necessary capital,” wrote Reedburg.

The SoCal chain is known for Caribbean fusion and vegan food, with a social media following of more than 27,000 on Instagram.

The Long Beach location in the Los Altos Shopping Center is closing permanently along with the two Los Angeles locations. Grilled Fraiche began as a food truck in 2015 before expanding to brick-and-mortar in 2017, according to the company’s website.