When customers step into Lima Cebicheria Peruana, they are transported to the traditional cebicherias that can be found in every neighborhood throughout Peru; salsa music plays over the speakers, colorful images line the walls, and people talk over plates of seafood.

The owners of the renowned Peruvian sushi restaurant Sushi Nikkei opened Lima Cebicheria Peruna on Aug. 22 in Bixby Knolls, hoping to give Long Beach another taste of Peru while celebrating their culture.

“When we go to [other] Peruvian restaurants, we always see very boring places, so we want to make this change here,” Mauricio Valencia, co-owner of Lima Cebicheria Peruana, said.

While there are several Peruvian restaurants throughout Long Beach, co-owner Eduardo Chang strives to make their cebicheria the best, starting with fresh fish and high-quality ingredients.

“It’s not new Peruvian food, but this is new Peruvian food for here, for Long Beach,” Chang said.

Lima, the city’s newest Peruvian restaurant in Long Beach, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Peruvian cebiche differs from other styles of ceviche in several ways: the fish is only marinated in the lime juice for a minute so it’s not cooked in the acid for as long, and it is served in a plate with leche de tigre, sweet potato and choclo (large-kernel corn), whereas Mexican ceviche is often served with chips and eaten more like a salsa.

The leche de tigre is the soul of Peruvian cebiche, according to Valencia. It is a mixture of lime juice, garlic, ginger, cilantro and celery.

Every item on the menu at Lima Cebicheria Peruana, except the lomo saltado, is seafood. Almost all of their dishes are about $30.

The crew here is so confident that customers will enjoy their food that the restaurant’s slogan is “amor al instante,” which translates to “instant love.”

All of the menus also feature a mermaid in the center, using that symbolism to draw people in and complement a joyful atmosphere.

“We’re going to show you a fresh ambience, very friendly, very young, because all the cebicherias in Peru are very happy,” Valencia said.

Brightly colored art lines the walls, celebrating the culture and diversity in Peru. The mural in the middle of the restaurant by Rudolph Castro depicts three fishermen from different backgrounds, highlighting the multiple cultures that influence the country’s food.

On the opposite wall are photographs of the fishing industry, wharves and boats in Peru. Near the door, traditional Peruvian recipes are illustrated and displayed in brightly-colored frames.

Left to right: Eduardo Chang, Daiwa Wong and Mauricio Valencia, co-owners of Lima, the city’s newest Peruvian restaurant in Long Beach, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Above the window connecting the dining area to the kitchen, two ceramic bulls painted in Peru’s colors overlook the space — a symbol of prosperity. There’s also a ceramic cat giving a subtle nod to Sushi Nikkei.

“With our decorations here, we can introduce Long Beach to a little bit of our culture,” Daiwa Wong, the restaurant’s other co-owner, said.

Wong, Chang and Valencia love the work they’re doing and were happy to see all the support they got opening weekend.

“In three days, we fed like 450 guests, and only in one shift, in four hours. That’s a lot for us,” Wong said.

Lima Cebicheria Peruana is at 3851 Atlantic Ave. They are open Tuesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m. Follow them on Instagram.