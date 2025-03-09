Visitors at Compound, the nonprofit art and wellness space in the Zaferia neighborhood, can now grab lunch, coffee and new items on the dinner menu.

The recently launched lunch menu from Union @ Compound features 10 items crafted by Chef-in-Residence Eugene Santiago.

One unique offering is the pork belly banh mi served on a baguette made by local bakery Hey Brother Baker. Another is the crispy rice salad with tangerine, edamame and sesame dressing along with a slew of fresh-cut vegetables.

Thai basil gnocchi part of a new lunch menu at the Union in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Blush Crush part of a new lunch menu at the Union in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

All lunch menu items cost between $7 and $18, many with produce from Farm Lot 59 – an urban farm on California Avenue in Signal Hill.

Santiago originally moved to Long Beach because of his passion for hyperlocal produce.

His food concept, Baryo, found its home in Compound in January 2024, when the art space reopened its restaurant and bar after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Small plates on the dinner menu include a Thai basil gnocchi, pork asado bao buns and Santiago’s signature roasted cauliflower.

Large plates include steak frites, roasted half chicken and a Filipino style Galbi made with short ribs, a green garlic chimichurri and a side of coconut rice.

A Crispy Rice Salad is part of a new lunch menu at the Union in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich is part of a new lunch menu at the Union in Long Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Compound aims to be a “third place,” a space where visitors can explore and connect with art in a casual environment, according to Executive Director January Parkos Arnall.

On Thursdays this month, Compound will also host Auru Photographer Meredith Gradishar, of Long Beach, during lunch service and an open mic night starting at 6:30 p.m. with guests welcome to sign up for a five-minute spot.

Parkos Arnall said she aims to weave together three elements at Compound: art, wellness and community.

The art space’s newest exhibition, by Los Angeles-based artist Fay Ray, features nearly two dozen works, including clay sculptures and large-scale metal hanging sculptures based on the Latin word Puerperal, defined as “woman who has given birth.”

One of the ceramic sculptures depicts Ray and her mother sitting side by side.

Ray’s intent with the exhibition was to “open a dialogue about the period of childbirth that is recognized as the ‘fourth trimester or postpartum,’” she said in a statement.

Compound’s gift shop contains items from a variety of local vendors like Twelves record store in the East Village.

Its warehouse at the back of the 14,000-square foot property hosts a free drop-in drawing event every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More events scheduled this month include:

Breathwork & Sound Bath with Sabrina Rollo from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays throughout March.

Heirloom Collage with Fay Ray on March 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

HEARTBEATS Circle of Drums with David Hickman from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28.

Union @ Compound, 1395 Coronado Ave., is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.