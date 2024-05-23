More than a dozen barbecue vendors will be serving up sweet meats and other decadent dishes during the Long Beach BBQ Festival on Saturday, May 25 at Shoreline Aquatic Park from noon to 9 p.m.

The event, organized for the second time by local barbecue vendor Axiom Kitchen, will also feature an amateur chili cookoff contest, carnival games, celebrity chefs, music from bands like Indica Roots and Dead Ringer, a dance floor, and the option to buy add-on whiskey tastings.

“The festival grounds will be alive with the sizzling aromas and lively tunes from local bands, creating a barbecue paradise that celebrates the diverse flavors of Southern California,” organizers said.

General admission tickets for the event are $25 with the option to add on whiskey tastings for $45. Kids 12 and under are $5. A VIP ticket option is also available for $150.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. More information and tickets are available here.