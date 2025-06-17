Think you already know the best burger in Long Beach? A competition later this month might change your mind.

On June 29, the parking lot at Selva restaurant on Anaheim Street will transform into an arena for 13 competitors in the inaugural Burger Bash. It’s a chance for attendees to sample some of the city’s best grilled, griddled, pressed and flame-broiled beef all in one place.

“The city has so many really, really good burger options that were never put together, right? So I feel like someone’s got to try and do something like that,” Selva’s head chef and co-owner, Carlos Jurado, said.

Jurado was inspired by the long-running annual chili cookoff at stalwart local bar the V Room, and decided something similar was needed for burgers. He partnered with local food writer Brian Addison and influencer James Tir (better known as LB Food Coma on Instagram) to make it happen.

Jurado found participants by sharing a post on his Instagram story asking for people to reach out to him if they were interested. Soon, he had more than a dozen participants: Liv’s on Second, Dilly’s Sandwiches, Terrible Burger, Lemongrass Khmer Grill, ISM Brewing, Selva, Olive & Rose, Sideburns, Hamburgers Nice, Midnight Oil, Marlena, El Barrio Cantina and The Good Bar.

While most regularly sell burgers, Midnight Oil, El Barrio Cantina and Dilly’s Sandwiches do not have a single burger on their menu.

“It’s putting people out of their comfort zone, if they don’t showcase it that much,” Juardo said. “We’re all kind of like, trying to take this burger challenge upon our own selves with our own kind of identity.”

Carlos Jurado at his restaurant Selva in Long Beach, Friday, June 6, 2025. Photo by Ashley Bolter.

Jurado plans on making his Selva burger for the competition, which he said has very Colombian flavors.

“We do a roasted plantain puree that we throw in the bottom of our burger, and then we throw a bacon jam that we make out of the pork trim that we have from our smoker in the back,” Jurado said. “So, [there are] a couple of very unique flavors, kind of like barbecue, but sweet with the plantain also, and then the classic sauce. We make our own pickles, and we get our bread from Gusto.”

Competitors will be judged in three categories: best overall burger, best non-classical burger and the people’s choice. Winners will receive a golden cow trophy.

Winners of the Burger Bash will receive a golden cow trophy. Photo courtesy of Carlos Jurado.

Jurado said he’s excited to see what everyone makes and is happy to have seen the growth of the local food industry recently.

“I feel like all the restaurants are all leveling up right now, everything’s getting very competitive in a good way, right? Like, the standard is getting higher,” he said.

Burger Bash will also feature a local DJ, and tattoo artist Joshua Blevins will be offering small flash tattoos for $50.

Blevins is opening Chapel Tattoo nearby in the fall and was invited by Jurado to be a part of the event.

“[I’m] just super down to always like, be somebody that’s supporting local business, supporting the Long Beach business community. So, yeah, I’m really stoked,” Blevins said.

Blevins’ tattoo options at the event will include the Selva logo, burger-related designs and a bit of Blevins’ personal art style, which he described as “very like Western, cowboy, chopper.”

While the event is going on outside, Selva will be open as usual inside with a happy hour menu.

Burger Bash runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, outside Selva, at 4137 E Anaheim Street. General admission tickets, which come with a sampling of each burger and the privilege of voting for the best one, are $50 and can be purchased here.