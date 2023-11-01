Los Angeles-based Mediterranean chain Zankou Chicken had its official grand opening on Nov. 1 with a line of hungry customers going out the door and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

The restaurant began serving customers in September but celebrated its first location in the city with a red carpet, live music and giveaways today. Customers who purchased a meal had the chance to win a custom Zankou T-shirt, gift cards and Disneyland tickets.

The restaurant’s rotisserie chicken plates are among their most popular, along with their chicken tarna, shawarma and falafel wraps. Bowls and salads are a recent addition to their menus. Items range from $10 to $20 per plate.

Zankou Chicken is at 2590 N Lakewood Blvd.