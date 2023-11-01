Los Angeles-based Mediterranean chain Zankou Chicken had its official grand opening on Nov. 1 with a line of hungry customers going out the door and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

The restaurant began serving customers in September but celebrated its first location in the city with a red carpet, live music and giveaways today. Customers who purchased a meal had the chance to win a custom Zankou T-shirt, gift cards and Disneyland tickets.

Zankou Chicken hosts its grand opening today in Long Beach, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The restaurant’s rotisserie chicken plates are among their most popular, along with their chicken tarna, shawarma and falafel wraps. Bowls and salads are a recent addition to their menus. Items range from $10 to $20 per plate.

Zankou Chicken is at 2590 N Lakewood Blvd.