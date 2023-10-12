The Los Angeles Whiskey Festival will come to Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for its second annual unlimited whiskey tasting event from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Hangar.

Tickets are now going for $75 plus fees, and attendees must be 21 and older.

Guests will be able to sip and explore new tastes and labels, meet distillers, and learn cocktail recipes while enjoying music and savory snacks.

Participating brands for this event include ones from California like Corbin Cash and Redwood Empire, award-winning brands like Balcones, Japanese whiskeys such as Hayashi and Shinobu Whisky, and brandy labels like Argonaut Brandy and Germain-Robin Brandy, among many others.

This event is part of a four-location tasting series organized by Los Angeles Magazine in Long Beach, Los Angeles, Orange County and Pasadena.

The Hangar is located at 4150 McGowen St.