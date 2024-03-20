The Long Beach State men’s basketball team will take on the University of Arizona Thursday morning in a first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beach punched its ticket to the big dance by making an improbable run in the Big West Conference tournament last weekend and capped it off by beating UC Davis by four in the championship game Saturday.

The win put the program in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012 when they lost in the first round to New Mexico State. This year, the team is a 15 seed and is trying to continue a magical run for its soon-to-be ex-coach Dan Monson.

Monson and The Beach made national headlines this week because the university fired Monson last Monday but allowed him to stay on and coach the team in the Big West Tournament. Now, Monson will lead the team into the matchup with Arizona in Salt Lake City at 11 a.m. in just the university’s tenth ever appearance in the tournament.

I know some of us will be huddled around a coworker’s computer screen—the game is being aired on TBS — for the early weekday games but for those of you who can get away, here are some local sports bars that are hosting the Long Beach State game and all the other March Madness matchups over the weekend:

Legends Sports Bar

Legends will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday so you can settle in to catch the earliest games at 9:15 a.m. both days from what’s usually one of the most popular viewing spots in Belmont Shore. But as one of the most popular, it’s also likely to be one of the most packed so you might need to make full use of that 9 o’clock opening.

Legends Sports Bar is at 5236 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Altar Society Brewing and Coffee Co.

The brewery on Pine Ave. always opens at 7 a.m. for cafe service and will be showing the tournament games on Thursday and Friday. They’re even offering $1 off slices of pizza and pints of beer for patrons who wear their Long Beach State colors all day Thursday.

Altar Society is at 230 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Glory Days Sports Grill

Lakewood’s favorite sports bar opens at 8 a.m. most days and will be showing as many tournament games as they have TVs available so if you’re up in that neck of the woods early Thursday morning maybe pop into the place for their daily cheeseburger special at just $4.99. (The Seal Beach location also opens at 8 a.m.)

Glory Days is at 4132 Woodruff Ave, Lakewood, CA 90713

Riley’s on 2nd Street

Though the bar restaurant usually opens at 11:30, on Thursday this week they’ll be opening at 11 a.m. sharp, just in time for the Long Beach State game. They have TVs inside and out on the patio as well, plus a full menu of food to keep you satisfied through a long day of watching sports and they’re right next to Shannon’s in case you feel like a celebratory Shoot the Root after the 49ers take down Arizona.