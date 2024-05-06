A new fine dining restaurant is moving into the Second Street space formerly occupied by Chianina Steakhouse, and its owner — a born and raised local — is confident it will live up to the reputation of its predecessor.

Joshua Sanchez bought the space at 5716 E. Second St. more than two years ago, shortly after Chianina closed in the midst of the pandemic. His new French-Italian restaurant — called 4 Shore — opens Friday night, serving an eclectic mix of steak, seafood, original cocktails, and Sanchez’s own wine brand: LB Uvas.

“I made a decision that I wanted to create — I wanted to build something here,” said Sanchez, 35, a graduate of Lakewood High. “We’re here to embrace the community.”

Sanchez and his team have spent the last 18 months overhauling the interior of the space that has a classy, speakeasy vibe, with earth tones and accents of gold, and high-backed moss-colored booths that allow for intimate gatherings while maintaining visibility throughout the dining area.

Sanchez said he wants guests to feel like when they enter, “you’re in a different world.”

Dinners enjoy the evening at 4 Shore restaurant in Long Beach, Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

He left development of the menu to Chef Jared Ventura and Executive Chef Ben Davenport. Ventura said in a statement he hopes it’s a menu that will spur “curiosity and excitement.”

Some of the appetizer selections include Japanese yellowtail crudo; cherry tomato burrata with grapes, basil and sourdough; house-made tagliatelle pasta with truffle cream and a parmigiana froth; and Lasagna Bianca with tomato sauce, bechamel and taleggio cheese.

For starters, the Lasagna Bianca with tomato sauce and fontina bechamel at 4 Shore restaurant in Naples. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

One of the main course dishes, salmon with polenta, tomato nage, fennel and smoked egg at 4 Shore restaurant in Naples. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Main courses chicken presse with potato, braised cabbage and pan jus; seabass with snap peas, cauliflower and buerre rouge; lamb saddle with lentils, nduja jus and Swiss chard; and poached salmon with polenta, tomato, fennel and a smoked egg.

For dessert, Sanchez recommends the olive oil cake with raspberry mousse and white chocolate. Other choices include a caramelized pineapple custard and chocolate torte.

For dessert, try the olive oil cake with raspberry mousse and vanilla bean at 4 Shore restaurant in Naples. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Heat Wave cocktail with Mi Campo Tequila, lime, aji amarillo and passion fruit at 4 Shore restaurant in Naples. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

4 Shore’s “mixologist,” Walker Marsh — also a Long Beach local — created original beverages and themed cocktails, including the Chamosphore with vodka, green apple cordial, chamomile, lime and dolin blanc; and the Heat Wave with Mi Campo Tequila, lime, aji amarillo and passion fruit.

Sanchez said he wanted to create a “true craft cocktail menu” that complimented the food and the experience.

The house wine will be Sanchez’ very own 2021 pinot noir and sauvignon blanc from his vineyard in Northern California called LB Uvas, the Spanish word for “grapes.”

4 Shore opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at 5716 E. Second St. The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For information, visit 4 Shore here, or on Instagram @4shorela.