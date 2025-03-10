Paris Baguette, a South Korea-based chain of French-inspired bakery-cafés, is coming to The Pike Outlets.

The eatery will take over the former T-Mobile space between Kalaveras and The Auld Dubliner and is expected to open near the end of this year or the beginning of next year, according to a Pike Outlets announcement.

Paris Baguette serves up a variety of cakes, tarts, donuts and other baked goods. The cafés also offer salads, sandwiches and wraps along with coffee and blended beverages.

Cypress recently got a Paris Baguette location. The next closest location to Long Beach before that was Cerritos.

Paris Baguette has more than 4,000 stores worldwide and over 200 stores in the United States.