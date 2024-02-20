Zaferia’s popular Colombian-inspired restaurant Selva will celebrate its two-year anniversary with five days of dinner specials, drinks, and live music from Feb. 28 to March 3.

Chef Carlos Jurado plans to feature dishes like smoked pollo and arepas, banana leaf-encased Colombian tamales, and charred uni with rice cracker ranging from $8 to $15. Dinner specials will be available nightly those days from 4 to 10 p.m.

Special guest DJ Jean Paul will be playing live sets of cumbia, salsa, and bossa nova music on Saturday, March 2.

Bar Director Mike Borowski has crafted a special Colombian Hot Chocolate with Colombian cheese, chocolate cream and Argonaut brandy.

The restaurant has a rotating, seasonal menu, and recently introduced Test Kitchen nights, an evolving six-course dinner series that happens each month where Jurado curates an immersive dining experience.

Jurado wouldn’t describe his food as traditional Colombian food, but his years of experience working in different kitchens has stressed the importance of balanced flavors in his own unique way, Jurado told the Post previously.

Reservations for the two-year anniversary celebrations are not required, but can be made here.

Selva is at 4137 E. Anaheim Street.