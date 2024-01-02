For many, the start of a new year means taking a monthlong pause from alcohol for “Dry January” — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still indulge in a mocktail.

The area’s first and only mocktail bar, Shirley’s Temple, opened last October in Signal Hill, and recently topped a nationwide Yelp list for the 25 best places to get a mocktail in the U.S. Periodically, the review site will round up eateries for a list focusing on different categories like tacos or ice cream.

This all-time list focused on bars and restaurants that are either fully alcohol-free, like Shirley’s, or places that offer zero-proof options. Spots were ranked using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “mocktail,” according to Yelp’s methodology.

The 1940’s art deco speakeasy and deli, owned by Essie Evans, a bartender by trade, offers non-alcoholic drinks that are more than “just juice.”

Her mocktail menu offers seasonal drinks like the Encumbered, a cocktail with freshly juiced cucumber, Dhos lemongrass gin mix, hemp infused herbal elixir with notes of basil, coriander and dandelion. She also offers alcohol-free alternatives to classic drinks like the spicy margarita and Moscow mule.

In addition to drinks, Shirley’s has lunch and dinner flatbreads, salads and sandwiches as well as a weekend brunch menu.

The other two Southern California locations to make the list were in San Diego; Raised by Wolves nabbed fifth place and Kindred took ninth.

Shirley’s Temple is located at 2420 E. 28th St., Signal Hill.