Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House will host its first community artist event Monday, Sept. 18, featuring the work of local artist Carolyn McDonald.

Brandon and Claire Kim, who own Sura and another Long Beach store, Fine Feathers Kombucha, will host a reception at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where McDonald’s photographs from her various collections will be on display, as well as audio samples from her poetry books.

“We believe food and art, nutrition and community go hand-in-hand. Hence, we opened our space up to other amazing creatives in our city,” the Kims said in a statement.

McDonald, who moved to Long Beach in 2019, is a multimedia artist. In addition to photography and poetry, she has written screenplays, produced and directed films, and worked in the film industry at Warner Brothers, Cinecom and Danny Glover’s Carrie Productions company.

“Because I was encouraged to ‘focus on one thing’, I pursued a career solely in film,” McDonald said in a statement. “But after two bouts of Covid, I made a commitment to express my talents fully in every creative discipline I envision.”

Sura has been open since 2014 serving traditional and modern Korean food like Soon Tofu Soup and marinated barbecue.

Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House is located at 621 Atlantic Avenue.