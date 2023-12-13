The city’s popular open-air food vending event, the Long Beach Night Market, is set to return this weekend in a new Downtown location.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 in along the Mosaic Promenade, where ticket holders will be able to sample a host of evening bites and drinks from multiple local restaurants and pop-ups.

Entrance to the event starts at $7 per person, not including food and drinks from vendors. A VIP experience, priced at $50 per person, includes a VIP line for food purchase and two drink tickets. Admission for children 12 and under can enter free.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

Here are some of the vendors that’ll be offering food:

El Barrio Cantina

Maneatingplant

SmokED and Salted Barbeque

Sal’s Gumbo

Recreational Coffee

Love Hour

I Luv Ur Buns

Baryo

Bite Club

Breakfast Dreams

Inglorious Funnels

Tickets and more information can be found here.