Perhaps one of the most universally beloved food items, the humble taco, is also one of the most polarizing. Everyone has their favorite spot and today Yelp released their nationwide Top 100 Taco Spots of 2023.

Two local spots, Str8 Up Tacos (ranked 21) and Adobo Taco Grill (ranked 37), both in Lakewood, made the list. Yelp frequently puts out Top 100 lists. Businesses that were identified in the restaurant and tacos categories were ranked by Yelp using total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors.

Str8 Up Tacos has a 4.7 Yelp rating with over 1,200 reviews and, in addition to classic proteins like shrimp and chicken, the restaurant also offers vegan and vegetarian tacos like crispy potato and cauliflower tacos.

On the other side of the 605 Freeway, Adobo Taco Grill has earned a 4.6 rating with over 2,000 reviews. The menu offers meat-heavy taco fillings like chorizo, lengua (beef tongue) and more, as well as burritos and quesadillas.

Six spots in L.A. County made the list, one in Riverside and one in Orange County, but top honors went to Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson, Nevada.

The full list can be viewed here.

Str8 Up Tacos is located at 20900 Pioneer Blvd., Lakewood. Adobo Taco Grill is located at 5695 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood.

Do you have some taco spots in Long Beach that should’ve made the list? Email [email protected] to let me know.

Check out the Long Beach Post’s Best of 2023 list, voted on by readers, which ranked Taqueria La Mexicana (3270 East Fourth St.) as No. 1 in the city. The full list can be found here.