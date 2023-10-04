Wednesday is National Taco Day, which means it’s time to get out there and enjoy at least one of the dozens of taco shops Long Beach has to offer.

There are a ton of options in Long Beach, so I’ve tried to narrow it down to a list of some of my personal favorites, along with a few spots I discovered recently.

Many fast food eateries, like Del Taco, are offering National Taco Day specials on Wednesday, but I’ve got a list of local joints that I’d recommend over a chain restaurant any day—and they do hit the spot if you know what to order.

La Chancla

I’ve said time and time again that La Chancla Mexican Grill is one of my favorite taco spots in Long Beach. Growing up, my grandma had a taqueria in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and each bite of La Chancla for me comes with flavors of nostalgia.

I’m not sure whether it is the tortillas, the mouth-watering scent when you enter the restaurant, or the instant surge of happiness that overtakes my senses when the order comes, but the tacos there are special.

Most of the meats offered there are stewed, such as lengua (beef tongue), birria and chicken tinga. For vegetarians and pescatarians, they also have veggie and seafood options. I definitely recommend trying one of each from their menu.

La Chancla Mexican Grill is located at 990 Cherry Avenue, Unit 102.

Amorcito

Amorcito is tucked inside The Hangar at LBX and while it may not have the most authentic taste, they offer countless options stuffed with a hefty serving of meat, if you’re into that kind of thing.

If not, the vegetarian options such as Brussels sprouts and chipotle garlic mushrooms might just be enough to jolt those taste buds. In my opinion, their fish and shrimp tacos might just take the cake.

The Hangar at LBX is located at 4150 McGowen St.

Cocorenos

Cocorenos is a small hole-in-the-wall taco shop attached to The Reno Room, giving it that Mexican cantina type of vibe.

When I went, I ordered asada, al pastor and chicken tacos and, to my own surprise, a mushroom taco. I’m not the biggest fan of mushrooms, but I was intrigued.

Though the asada was my favorite, the mushroom tacos were the most pleasant out of the bunch. They had a buttery and nutty flavor that I’d never experienced before in a taco. In all honesty, I regret not taking some to go.

Cocorenos is located at 3400 E Broadway.

Tacos Los Abundis

Tacos Los Abundis is a taco truck located next to a mechanic shop in West Long Beach.

The asada and al pastor tacos weren’t impressive, but I’ll be damned if Tacos Los Abundis doesn’t make the best birria quesataco in Long Beach.

The birria quesataco has quickly become popular over the last few years due to its flavorful stewed meat and consomé (broth). The birria quesataco here is packed with flavor-bursting meat and cheese. You can’t have just one.

Tacos Los Abundis is located at 1395 W Willow St. Long Beach.

Playa Amor

I’m sure mushroom tacos have been around for a long time, but for whatever reason, this is the first time I’m noticing so many different variations pop up within many shops.

Playa Amor in East Long Beach is probably one of the better options the city has to offer when it comes to mushroom tacos.

The tacos here come in a deeply flavorful mushroom medley with charred Brussels, grilled onions, chile lime peanuts, ahi verde and chipotle salsa.

They also offered pork belly, slow-braised short rib and chicken al pastor, among several other meat options.

Playa Amor is located at 6527 Pacific Coast Hwy.