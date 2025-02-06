Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday.

If you’re looking for a local rooting interest – outside of the Kendrick Lamar halftime show – you can cheer on Chiefs wide receiver and Long Beach Poly alumnus JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 28-year-old wide receiver has a chance to get a second Super Bowl ring while catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. In the 2022 Super Bowl against the Eagles, he had 7 catches for 53 yards.

Here are seven places in Long Beach with free entry for the big game.

Ambitious Ales (4019 Atlantic Ave.)

Ambitious Ales in Bixby Knolls is teaming up with dog daycare center Go Fetch LB to host its fourth annual Puppy Bowl with games, competitions and prizes from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

They are hosting a pet donation drive to collect food and other essentials for dogs and families affected by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

Items they are accepting include: canned food, nonperishables, poop bags, collars and leashes.

The brewery will also have smash burgers from Riverbed Bums and pizza from neighboring Thunderbolt Pizza.

Gallagher’s Pub & Grill (2751 E Broadway)

Gallagher’s in Bluff Heights will have food and drink specials in honor of 20 years in business.

They will also offer $3 shots whenever there’s a touchdown scored in the game.

Dempsey’s Bar & Grill (3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal)

This East Long Beach spot is hosting its second annual Chili Cook-Off with doors opening at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Visitors are invited to come taste and judge a variety of chilis.

There will also be free squares for prizes, facepainting and games on their outdoor patio.

The Auld Dubliner (71 S Pine Ave.)

The Auld Dubliner, near the Pike Outlets, will have $2 off all appetizers during the game and $10 boilermakers, a pint of domestic beer with a shot of Irish whiskey.

This Irish pub opens at noon on Sunday with a variety of burgers, Irish dishes and other bar eats.

Anna’s Joint (449 Pine Ave.)

This neighborhood pub in Downtown Long Beach will have prop cards, commercial bingo, trivia and more prizes throughout the game along with tailgate-style food.

You can RSVP for free here to reserve a seat.

Trademark Brewing (233 E Anaheim St.)

Trademark Brewing will have pizza from Waldo’s Pizza and tacos by Irie Taco along with a bounce house for kids enjoying the game with their parents.

There’s free parking available at 1401 Long Beach Blvd. with over 100 spaces.

Joe Jost’s (2803 E Anaheim St.)

Long Beach’s oldest bar and filming location for last year’s Budweiser Super Bowl commercial will be open as usual from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Stop in for their famous pickled eggs or Marmion’s peanuts. Their schooners of beer range from $5.75 to $8.50.