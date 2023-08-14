Hatch chile season is now in swing, which means roasting events are popping up around the city.

The large green peppers from New Mexico can be used in a number of dishes from enchiladas to ribs to Hatch chile Alfredo sauce.

Roasting days at local farmers markets or at grocery stores all over the country can be found online, but here’s a list of some in Long Beach:

Lazy Acres Market, at 2080 Bellflower Blvd., will host a live roasting Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details can be found here.

Gelson’s, at 6255 E. Second St., will host a Hatch roast on Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can order your case of chiles here.

Ralph’s Marina Pacifica, at 6290 E. Pacific Coast Highway, will hold a roasting on Aug. 27. Pre-orders will open the Monday before, and close the Thursday before the event. Walk-ups are available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you can’t make it to any Long Beach events, there are more in Orange County and Los Angeles County that can be found here.