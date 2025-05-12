Ahead of its festival and parade this weekend, Long Beach Pride today announced a full lineup of performers for its 42nd iteration.

Performances in line with this year’s theme, “The Power of Community,” will include a drag show put on by Jewels — one of Long Beach’s most beloved drag queens — along with an array of DJs, pop artists and a George Michael tribute band.

Here’s a full list:

HYM the Rapper

George Michael Reborn Tribute

Tori Kay

Drag Show Extravaganza

Secret Service Presents: The Takeover

Tiancho

DJ BSelecta

DJ Icy Ice

DJ 360

MegaWoof

Mamboson

Galactivation Station

Radio Royalty

Ballroom Dance-Off

Festival performances will be split between two stages — the Founders Stage and the Hip Hop Stage — at Marina Green Park on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The EDM Tent, also known as The Fairies’ Dance Area, will feature “live electronic beats and glowing vibes” by The Galactivators, according to organizers.

Queer Country will host DJ Rick and The Wranglers dance group along with line dancing.

Other festival zones and experiences will include a “safe affirming space” for teens 17 and under, art highlighting the transgender community, themed bar spaces presented by Broken Spirits, food trucks and immersive art installations.

Free testing and wellness appointments will be available at the Health Hub from community organizations like Bienestar, Access to Prevention Advocacy Intervention and Treatment, AIDS Project Los Angeles and the Long Beach Health Department.

The main event, the annual Pride Parade, will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, traveling along a 1.5-mile route that starts at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue and heads toward Downtown on Ocean Avenue before turning right on Alamitos Avenue.

Along with seven grand marshals, the parade will feature a vibrant blend of floats, dancers, baton twirlers and drag queens.

This is the second year the parade was planned and funded by the city of Long Beach. Historically, the nonprofit Long Beach Pride has paid for and operated both the festival and parade.

Last year, the nonprofit asked for the city’s help putting on the event.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events, while 2022 and 2023 parades were shifted to August instead of May.

The two-day Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival is the third largest of its kind in the U.S., according to organizers, who expect around 80,000 attendees in a showcase behind only New York and San Francisco.

Tickets for the festival are $20. For more information and tickets, click here. The parade on May 18 is free to attend. For more info, click here.