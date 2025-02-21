Kid Cudi, Cypress Hill and Ludacris will headline this year’s Cali Vibes, a two-day music festival held for a fourth straight year in Long Beach.

The festival on June 7 and 8 will take place at Marina Green Park on the Long Beach shoreline.

Stick Figure, Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid will also join a list of 30 performers from the reggae, hip-hop, ska and punk genres.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival was rebranded from its former name, One Love Cali Reggae Fest, in 2022.

Rome, formerly of Sublime with Rome, will make his solo debut at this year’s festival in his hometown.

YG Marley, son of Lauryn Hill and grandson of Bob Marley, will also perform on one of the festival stages playing his recent hit “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. with general admission starting at $185 and VIP starting at $275.

Payment plans are available with a $49.99 down payment.

In the wake of the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the festival is selling a limited-edition T-shirt with 100% of the proceeds donated to the California Fire Foundation.

For more information visit the Cali Vibes website, here.

Marina Green Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.