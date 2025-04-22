Tiësto, Duke Dumont and Gorgon City will headline the fifth iteration of Day Trip Festival, set for June 21-22 adjacent to the Queen Mary, the festival’s organizers announced today.
Among the list of more than 30 artists performing across three stages are the genre-bending Chris Lorenzo, rising New York techno star Layton Giordani and one of Italy’s acclaimed techno experts Joseph Capriati.
The annual festival showcasing “house and techno’s finest sounds” evolved from humble beginnings as a laid-back Sunday party on The Patio at Academy LA, according to festival organizer Insomniac.
This will mark Long Beach’s fourth time hosting the event. In 2022, Insomniac moved the festival to Long Beach from San Bernardino.
Two-day general admission passes start at $227.99, with two-day VIP options available starting at $369.99.
Tickets go on sale Friday through SMS presale starting at 11 a.m. PST and online starting at noon PST.
Afterparty tickets, set for midnight to 4 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, are available for $73.99 each day.
Anyone who books a hotel room on the Queen Mary will get access to an exclusive and complimentary pre-party from 8 p.m. to midnight on June 20.
Here’s the full lineup for the June 21-22 festival:
- Andruss
- Anfisa Letyago (Sunset Set)
- Armand van Helden B2B Mark Knight
- Ayybo
- Bart Skils
- Biscits
- Chris Lorenzo
- Classmatic
- Cole Knight
- Duke Dumont
- East End Dubs B2B Max Dean
- Eli Brown
- Fleur Shore
- Fun2bjane B2B Mad Gavs
- Gorgon City
- Guru Reza
- Hannah Laing
- Joseph Capriati
- Justin Jay
- Ky William
- Lauren Lane
- Layton Giordani
- LP Giobbi B2B Honeyluv (Sunset Set)
- Londen Summers
- Matroda (Sunset Set)
- Matt Guy
- me n ü
- Oden & Fatzo (Live)
- Patrick Mason
- Ranger Trucco B2B Luuk van Dijk
- San Pacho
- Skream
- Tiësto (Sunset Set)
- Vintage Culture
- Wax Motif