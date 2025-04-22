Tiësto, Duke Dumont and Gorgon City will headline the fifth iteration of Day Trip Festival, set for June 21-22 adjacent to the Queen Mary, the festival’s organizers announced today.

Among the list of more than 30 artists performing across three stages are the genre-bending Chris Lorenzo, rising New York techno star Layton Giordani and one of Italy’s acclaimed techno experts Joseph Capriati.

The annual festival showcasing “house and techno’s finest sounds” evolved from humble beginnings as a laid-back Sunday party on The Patio at Academy LA, according to festival organizer Insomniac.

This will mark Long Beach’s fourth time hosting the event. In 2022, Insomniac moved the festival to Long Beach from San Bernardino.

Two-day general admission passes start at $227.99, with two-day VIP options available starting at $369.99.

Over 1,000 people watch DJ Mark Knight spin at the High End stage during day one of the Day Trip house music festival near the Queen Mary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Tickets go on sale Friday through SMS presale starting at 11 a.m. PST and online starting at noon PST.

Afterparty tickets, set for midnight to 4 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, are available for $73.99 each day.

Anyone who books a hotel room on the Queen Mary will get access to an exclusive and complimentary pre-party from 8 p.m. to midnight on June 20.

Here’s the full lineup for the June 21-22 festival: