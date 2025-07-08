Long Beach Symphony will hold five classical concerts and five pop concerts for its 2025-26 season, with the first concert set for September.

The season kicks off with “Passion & Tragedy” on Sept. 27 with Sydney Guillaume’s “Lavil Okap,” Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy” Overture and Bernstein’s beloved “West Side Story Symphonic Dances.”

Classical shows will take place at the Terrace Theater and the pop concerts will be held at the Long Beach Arena.

“This season is about creating a space for joy, discovery, and connection,” Kelly Ruggirello, president of Long Beach Symphony, said in a statement. “It is our mission not only to perform great music, but to provide an experience that resonates personally and collectively.”

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

Oct. 18 at Long Beach Arena: Faithfully: The Music of Journey

Nov. 1 at Terrace Theater: Beethoven & Beyond

Nov. 15 at Long Beach Arena: Iconic Voices of Change – Featuring hits by Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and More!

Jan. 31, 2026 at Terrace Theater: Tchaikovsky & Strauss

Feb. 14, 2026 at Long Beach Arena: Endless Love – A Valentine’s Concert

Feb. 28, 2026 at Terrace Theater: Pepe Romero Returns

March 21, 2026 at Long Beach Arena: Sounds of Laurel Canyon

May 9, 2026 at Long Beach Arena: Earth, Wind & Fire Dance Party

June 6, 2026 at Terrace Theater: Magnificent Mozart & Mahler

Concert tickets start at $39, with five-concert subscriptions starting at $109.

Subscription packages also include a “Create Your Own 3+ Concert Subscription” and “3 Concerts for $99.”

More information on the schedule and ticket options are available here.