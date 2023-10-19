What takes a dinner party to the next level? The soundtrack, of course.

A Pinch of Salt Catering will host a Queens of Hip-Hop Halloween Dinner Party on Oct. 28, celebrating the music and influence of hip-hop legends Foxy Brown, Lil Kim, Da Brat and Missy Elliot.

“We pair their personalities with dishes,” Chef Quianna Bradley, owner of A Pinch of Salt Catering said.

The menu will start with a Shrimp and Grits Stuffed Collard Greens dish, a tribute to Lil Kim’s individuality. A “1,000” Layer Potato Soup was inspired by Missy Elliot’s boldness. The third dish will be a Seared Sea Bass with saffron risotto and a tarragon reduction to embody Foxy Brown’s timeless artistry. Rounding off the meal will be a Golden Spiced Tiramisu to celebrate Da Brat’s style, personality and unapologetic approach to life.

Tickets are $75 per person and includes the four-course dinner with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m.

“I love entertaining friends and cooking, I never wanted a restaurant,” Bradley said. “I always wanted to have a supper club with an entertainment aspect and delicious food.”

Bradley has been a personal chef working in and around Long Beach for over 20 years. She often teams up with Chef Ronnie Woods, who grew up in North Long Beach and cooks homestyle cuisine inspired by his father’s backyard barbecues growing up.

The event, which is part of a series of similar pop-up dinners hosted by A Pinch of Salt Catering, will be held at a private home in Bixby Knolls. There will be a costume competition with a chance to win a prize for guests who dress up as their favorite hip-hop artist.

“We do it as much as we can and as often as we can find a space,” Bradley said.

Tickets can be purchased here. Future Pinch of Salt events can be found here.