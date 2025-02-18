Side StrEATS is an occasional video series by the Long Beach Post that highlights the amazing diversity and personal stories in our city’s culinary scene. Check them all out here.

De’Mon Tyndell started his sidewalk food business when he lost his job as a chef shortly after moving across the country to Long Beach.

He had the chops, having worked in high-end kitchens in New Jersey, but now, he was on his own, hawking cajun-style meats wrapped in tortillas from his cart and orange tent at beaches, bars and events around Long Beach.

Half a decade later, he’s built a name for himself and his popup: The Quesadilla Calling. Now he’s trying to build out the business, learning how by taking a full class load at Long Beach City College.

“It’s been a little bit of a juggle, but it’s been a blessing,” Tyndell said.

His weekly gig is at Alex’s Bar on East Anaheim Street in the Zaferia neighborhood, which he landed about a year ago.

De’Mon Tyndell. Video screenshot by Thomas R. Cordova

New additions to the menu include Cajun shrimp skewers, a surf and turf quesadilla along with a vegan beef quesadilla.

On his website, Tyndell also sells a chimichurri sauce titled “Churrdog” that is “less on the oily side, more on the fresh and flavorful side.”

His goal, Tyndell said, is to eventually own a storefront and franchise the brand. Until then, he’s taking a cautious approach to growing the business.

“I’m still being very mindful of the decisions I make, because these decisions are going to affect me, not only today but years from now,” Tyndell said.

Food vendor De’Mon Tyndell, owner of The Quesadilla Calling, sits on the back of his work van in Long Beach on Monday, Spet. 23, 2024. Tyndell started his sidewalk business after losing his job as a chef less than a year after moving to Long Beach. Video screenshot by Thomas R. Cordova

The Quesadilla Calling was recently approved for a business license from Long Beach and he’s in the final stages of applying for a free food-vendor cart from the city.

Once he gets the cart, Tyndell said he plans to serve his gourmet quesadillas at events throughout Southern California.

The Quesadilla Calling sets up regularly at Alex’s Bar on East Anaheim Street near Orizaba Street every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Video by Thomas R. Cordova. Story by Jacob Sisneros.