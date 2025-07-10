Welcome to Theater News, a regular column by longtime reviewer Anita W. Harris. Look for it most Thursdays. Or sign up for our Eat See Do newsletter to get it in your inbox.

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” William Shakespeare asks in a sonnet. “Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines” the poem goes on to say.

In other words, the sun is definitely heating things up outside. All the more reason to go see a Shakespeare play! Or any other local (and air-conditioned) show this month.

Here’s what’s on at a theater near you in July:

Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” begins July 18 at Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Ave. in Bixby Knolls.

Not one, but two romantic plotlines converge in Italy, including one where neither person wants to be in a relationship. Deception, disguise, infidelity and witty verbal sparring all feature in this play about love.

“Often hailed as Shakespeare’s original rom-com, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is a fast-paced tale of courtship, rumor and mistaken identity,” says the theater.

Performances run July 18 to Aug. 3, with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 562-997-1494 or visit LBShakespeare.org. Metered parking is available on Atlantic and surrounding streets.

Long Beach Playhouse

The musical “Fiddler on the Roof” continues through Aug. 3 in Long Beach Playhouse’s downstairs Mainstage Theatre, while comedic drama “Lobby Hero” begins July 19 in its upstairs Studio Theatre, through Aug. 16.

Written by Kenneth Lonergan, “Lobby Hero” focuses on Jeff, a midnight-shift security guard for a Manhattan high-rise who had left the Navy deeply in debt to loan sharks. He’s helped by his boss William, whose brother is a suspect in a murder case investigated by rookie female cop Dawn, whom Jeff has a crush on, and her partner Bill.

Preview photo of “Lobby Hero” at Long Beach Playhouse. Photo by Mike Hardy.

“Kenneth Lonergan’s brilliant script examines the racial bias that is inherent in America’s justice system, and sexism in law enforcement, with nuance and humor,” says Sean Gray, the Playhouse’s producing artistic director. “All of the characters find themselves in situations that test their morals and are often motivated by a mix of noble and selfish impulses.”

Executive Director Madison Mooney says the play handles difficult situations and topics with lines that are laugh-out-loud.

“It’s a perfect summer show,” she said. “It’s funny and thought provoking.”

Long Beach Playhouse is at 5021 E. Anaheim St. Performances for both “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Lobby Hero” are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 562-494-1014 or visit LBPlayhouse.org. Free parking is available in the theater’s back lot or on surrounding streets.

Musical Theatre West

If you know the words to “Peggy Sue” or can hum the tune to “That’ll Be the Day” then you’ll be pleased to hear that Musical Theatre West is bringing “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” to the stage beginning July 11.

Will Riddle as Buddy Holly in Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” Photo courtesy of Musical Theatre West.

Written by Alan Janes, the musical explores the life and music of one of rock-and-roll’s pioneers, from his humble beginnings in Lubbock, Texas, to his meteoric rise to fame in the 1950s.

“This high-energy musical is more than just a show — it’s a full-blown concert experience,” says Musical Theatre West. “All-star actor-musicians will perform every iconic hit live, capturing the raw energy and groundbreaking music that made Buddy Holly a cultural phenomenon.”

Musical Theatre West’s “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will play at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSULB campus, 6200 E. Atherton St., from July 11 to 27, with shows Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, call 562-856-1999 or visit Musical.org. Click here for parking information since the lot in front of the theater is impacted by summer construction.

The Garage Theatre

Also beginning July 11, The Garage Theatre is staging Jen Silverman’s play “Witch” — in which the Devil prowls a small village seeking to make Faustian bargains, only to be refused by a woman branded the “town witch.”

The theater describes the play as a “witty and irreverent drama” that explores themes of power and agency, love and respect, and home and despair. Sounds perfect for our times.

“Witch” will perform at The Garage Theatre, 251 E. Seventh St., from July 11 to Aug. 9, with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the theater’s box office 30 minutes before each show or online at TheGarageTheatre.org. Metered parking is available on surrounding streets.