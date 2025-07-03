The following are a few events from the Long Beach Post calendar and ticketing platform, and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event? Add to our calendar and email [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Big Bang on the Bay (Thursday, July 3)

Boathouse on the Bay presents Big Bang on the Bay 2025 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature early evening entertainment, including aircraft flyovers, paragliding displays, and live music with a special DJ, concluding with a 20-minute fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m.

The event will take place at 190 N. Marina Drive. Tickets start at $35. For more information, call 562-493-1100 or click linkcuts.org/ammugm8c.

Despicable Me 4 (Thursday, July 3)

Be S.A.F.E. (Summer Activities in a Friendly Environment) presents “Despicable Me 4” at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

The fourth installment in the animated film franchise, “Despicable Me 4” is about reformed supervillain and secret agent Gru, who relocates his family to a safe house when his old rival Maxime Le Mal seeks revenge. The film is directed by Chris Renaud.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is located at 1950 Lemon Ave. For more information, call 562-570-1698 or click linkcuts.org/nszjrgng.

Great American Kids’ Bike Parade (Friday, July 4)

Justin Rudd and his Community Action Team present the 21st Annual Great American Kids’ Bike Parade at 10 a.m.

On-site registration will be provided. The bike parade will be available to people of all ages. There will be speeches and poems, and awards will be given out. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

The event will take place at Granada Ave. at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information and to register, click https://shorturl.at/B3I8l.

Queen Mary 4th (Friday, July 4)

The Queen Mary hosts a one-of-a-kind 4th of July celebration that will provide a family-friendly experience that’s packed with all-American charm and non-stop entertainment from 3 to 10 p.m.

Step onto the historic decks and journey through themed parties spanning every decade – from an old-time fair to a 70s disco and even a modern glow bar – each with its own flair, activities, and live performances for all ages. The night reaches its grand finale with a dazzling 15-minute fireworks spectacular lighting up the Long Beach skyline – an unforgettable moment you’ll want to share with the whole crew.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway. Tickets are $45 and up. For more information, call 562-435-3511 or click queenmary.com.