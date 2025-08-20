Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add your event to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Night market (Friday, Aug. 22)

Can you say no to s’mores?

Partake, the well-known food hall and ghost kitchen in downtown’s East Village, is hoping everyone brings their friends and families to enjoy music, crafts, local vendors and sweet snacks “in a festive market setting” on Friday.

(The s’mores are free for RSVP’d guests until supplies run out.) 🍫

Entry is free. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 456 Elm Ave. More details here.

Captain America in the park (Friday, Aug. 22)

Movies have gotten expensive, but this one’s not.

The city of Long Beach is showing “Captain America: Brave New World” in Signal Hill Park for free on Friday evening. The movie starts at dusk, but get there around 6 p.m. for crafts, a raffle and other activities.

There’s free popcorn, but if you plan on getting hungry, pack some more movie snacks along with your chairs and blankets.

Signal Hill Park is at 2175 Cherry Ave. See a full schedule of movies in the park here.

Zaferia community cleanup (Saturday, Aug. 23)

Here’s a way to feel good about yourself and your neighborhood.

The Zaferia Heights Neighborhood Association is organizing a community cleanup around the neighborhood and the local skate park from 8 a.m. to noon.

Everyone is welcome. The association says it’ll provide any needed tools, and — bonus — volunteers are entered into a raffle.

Meet at Orizaba Park: 1435 Orizaba Ave. More details here.

New Blues Fest (Saturday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 24)

A file photo of Dennis Jones performing during the New Blues Festival V at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Sept. 1, 2018. Photo by John Valenzuela.

Hard to pass up blues by the ocean. The New Blues Festival is taking over Shoreline Aquatic Park with a lineup of around two dozen acts.

“Expect a powerful mix of national headliners, regional favorites, and local rising stars,” organizers say. You can see a full schedule across three different stages here.

More info and tickets at newbluesfestival.com. A two-day GA pass is $60. Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way.

Not enough for you? Check out more options (and add your own) at LBPostevents.com, including a nearby bellydancing competition and a celebration of Native American culture.