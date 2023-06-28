The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

It’s finally starting to feel like summer in Long Beach and this weekend is a great time to be outside. We’ve found several outdoor events, from a free movie screening to an evening group bike ride, plus an outdoor market selling merchandise that embodies a summer aesthetic.

We’ve also found a few live music events that are either inexpensive to attend or entirely free. And for locals who enjoy seeing or learning about art, we’ve got a few events for that too.

MOONLIGHT MOVIES ON THE BEACH “PRINCESS AND THE FROG” (Thursday)

The popular Moonlight Movies on the Beach series has returned for this summer, offering a free outdoor movie experience for locals. Though most of the screenings take place at Granada Beach, the next Moonlight Movies screening will feature Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” on Thursday, June 29, at the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus.

The movies are free to attend and start at about 8-8:30 p.m. with free parking at the campus after 6 p.m. There will be ice cream and snacks available for purchase, but guests are allowed to bring their own food. It’s also recommended that attendees bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Click here for more information.

The Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus is at 5000 Carson St.

FELIX AND FINGERS DUELING PIANOS (Thursday)

Recently, Bar Envie has started bringing in live acts into its New Orleans-style lounge and this Thursday, June 29, guests can check out the Felix and Fingers Dueling Piano show for free.

If you’ve never seen a dueling pianos style of show, it’s essentially a concert where two pianists take turns singing and playing in a quest to convince the audience each player is the superior performer. In addition to a concert with great music, the shows are often comedic and sometimes even include audience participation.

The dueling pianos show on Thursday comes from the famed Felix and Fingers company, which got its start in Chicago in 2010 but now has dozens of players who perform in states across the U.S.

The show is free to attend and starts at 8 p.m. If you can’t make it to Thursday’s show, the duo will return to Bar Envie on Thursday, July 13. Click here for more information.

Bar Envie is at 4000 E. Anaheim St.

“BASQUIAT” FREE SCREENING AT ROD BRIGGS MEMORIAL GALLERY (Friday)

The Long Beach Creative Group is hosting a free showing of the movie “Basquiat” at its gallery in Bluff Heights on Friday, June 30.

The 1996 biographical drama follows the life of neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat from his tough upbringing to his remarkable rise in the New York art scene in the 1980s.

In an effort to cultivate a greater admiration and understanding for all kinds of creative expression, the gallery will be hosting other art-centric movies through the summer. Click here to see the schedule.

The screening is free to attend and starts at 7 p.m.

The Rod Briggs Memorial Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway.

AN EVENING OF JAZZ (Friday)

The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach is hosting its first fundraiser of the year for a very important cause: to help secure a permanent space in Long Beach.

To achieve their goal, the center has organized a jazz concert featuring exceptional local talent on Friday, June 30. The Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls will be transformed into a 1950s-style jazz lounge, where four musicians will perform. The headlining artist is jazz multi-instrumentalist Alvin Hayes Jr., who will perform with his band.

Tickets to the concert start at $25 for general admission tickets ($15 for students). Those who’d like to enjoy a dinner can purchase the $50 tickets. Click here for more information about the event, and click here to purchase tickets.

The event will happen at the Expo Arts Center at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

(A)RT TO (Z)INE OPENING RECEPTION (Saturday)

A new art show is debuting at local independent bookstore, Page Against the Machine, with the opening reception happening on Saturday, July 1.

The exhibition, which is free to attend, explores the art of zine making and expression through the works of eight local artists. The exhibition will feature two sections, one that shows artwork that develops into the more recognizable zine format curators have dubbed the “(A)rt to (Z)ine” portion. The second section, “(Z)ine to (A)rt,” displays an expansion of zine-formatted artwork into large scale artworks on paper.

This show, conceived, curated and created by local artist Stephanie Han, is a great place for fans of the DIY booklets and for those who may be looking to get into the craft themselves.

The exhibition is free to attend and will be up at Page Against the Machine until Labor Day weekend. Opening reception starts at 6 p.m. on July 1. Click here for more information.

Page Against the Machine is at 2714 E. Fourth St.

HARDCORE TIKI MARKETPLACE (Saturday)

Fans of Polynesian art, clothing, furniture and other goods may find that must-have item at the Hardcore Tiki Marketplace, which returns to The Bamboo Club on Saturday, July 1.

The popular market, which has been at The Bamboo Club since 2019, is open from noon to 5 p.m., and is free to attend. The event will also feature a live DJ, and guests are welcome to grab a tiki cocktail or food from The Bamboo Club while they shop.

Click here for more information.

The Bamboo Club is at 3522 E. Anaheim St.

MOONLIGHT MASH (Sunday)

Enjoy an evening bike ride under the light of the full moon during the Moonlight Mash on Sunday, July 2.

What can you expect at Moonlight Mash? A safe, coordinated group ride that’s more or less like a costume party on wheels. This month’s theme is “Pool Party,” so come dressed for a warm summer ride. Bathing suits, pool floaties and sunglasses will be perfect for the theme.

Moonlight Mash is free to join. Just show up at Pedal Movement by 7:30 p.m. Roll-out is at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Pedal Movement is at 223 E. First St.

SPONSORED BY THE AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC SCREENING OF “HUMPBACK WHALES” PROVIDES DEEP DIVE INTO WORLD OF MARINE MAMMALS (Wednesday, July 5) A Humpback Whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) breaching the surface of the waters off Puerto Lopez, Ecuador. ©️iStock.com/PaulWolf The Aquarium of the Pacific’s July First Wednesdays event dives deep into the world of marine mammals with a screening of the documentary “Humpback Whales,” followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.

Directed by Greg MacGillivray, president of MacGillivray Freeman films, and narrated by actor Ewan McGregor, the award-winning 2015 documentary is 40 minutes long and provides an in-depth look at humpback whales and the challenges they face in the waters of Alaska, Hawaii and Tonga. Viewers will see how the majestic creatures communicate, eat, play and take care of their young. MacGillivray is one of the world’s foremost producers and directors of giant-screen films with a career that spans more than 40 years. He is known for his creative artistry, groundbreaking cinematography and celebration of the natural world.

The film screening and Q&A will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater. The talk will be capped off with a cash bar cocktail hour, music and a craft activity in the Pacific Visions Art Gallery. MacGillivray will also be signing copies of his memoir “Five Hundred Summer Stories.” Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. RSVP online, click here, or call 562-590-3100. The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way.