For Friday the 13th next month, the Queen Mary will host a one-night-only version of Dark Harbor — the yearly Halloween event aboard Long Beach’s historic vessel.

The June 13 event will feature one maze called Feast: Butcher’s Blackout, plus a themed bar, the opportunity to tour the ship’s haunted engine room and an optional séance.

Maze visitors will use only red glow sticks to light the way and experience the “twisted origin story” of a character called The Chef, a former butcher aboard the Queen Mary, according to Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

The experience culminates with a “sick celebration of his promotion, where guests can enjoy eerie eats, themed drinks and even snap a photo with the Chef,” according to the event’s website.

Tickets are available now, starting at $19.99 for maze admission and $29.99 for the maze and séance.

During the 10-minute séance, Lady Mabel will attempt to summon “the vengeful ghost of a notorious murderer, whose restless soul seeks retribution,” according to the event’s website.

A character in the Feast: Butcher’s Blackout maze. Courtesy of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

The full version of Dark Harbor, with its mix of haunted mazes and other spooky attractions, will open on Sept. 19 and run on various nights through Nov. 2.

Last year’s event marked the first since 2019 and the first under Thirteenth Floor.

Feast was one of five mazes last year, but was revamped for this one-night event, according to organizers.

“We look forward to bringing the scares and taking the intensity up a notch with the blackout version of Feast!” Thirteenth Floor’s Director of Special Projects, Brett Bertolino, said in a statement.

The Friday the 13th event aboard the historic ship is the first time fans can experience Dark Harbor outside of the Halloween season.

It precedes another summer favorite for Halloween and horror fans: Midsummer Scream, which is scheduled for Aug. 15-17 at the Long Beach Convention Center.