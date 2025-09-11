The fall season is packed with exciting performances in and around Long Beach. Instead of our weekly Things to Do list, we’re giving you suggestions on some of the best upcoming shows.

Sandra Bernhard will be at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. with her new tour “Shapes & Forms.”

The Carpenter Center’s eclectic 2025-2026 season is packed with comedy, music, dance and more — plus new perks that make seeing a show easier and more affordable!

If you’re after laughs, Sandra Bernhard (Sat. Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.) delivers with her fearless blend of quips and storytelling, plus songs with the Sandyland Squad Band. Catch her new show Shapes and Forms!

Classic rock fans will rejoice as British Legends (Sunday, Sept 28 at 3 p.m.) delivers the music and stage personas of David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger, and Rod Stewart. Turn it up to 11!

Noche Flamenca (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ) enthrall dance aficionados with a suite of fourteen dances inspired by artist Francisco de Goya. Expect explosive power and deep emotion as this troupe of dancers, musicians and singers deliver contemporary flamenco at its finest.

Also this fall, don’t miss Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.) and comedian, writer, and cultural critic Baratunde Thurston (Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.)

New Perks This Season

New tiered pricing on most shows for an even more affordable experience

New “Build Your Own Series” for additional savings

Brand-new parking experience with a new lot, easier access — and no increase in parking fees!

Experience the best of live performances at the Carpenter Center! Get your tickets at www.carpenterarts.org.

Long Beach’s award-winning professional theater company, International City Theatre, presents the Los Angeles premiere of “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson – Apt 2B,” a boldly entertaining play by Kate Hamill. This show, directed by Amie Farrell, runs for three weeks from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. Two low-priced previews are set for Oct. 15 and 16. Join us for the final production of ICT’s 2025 season!

An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick, this fast-paced romp re-examines the world’s most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it’s also a girl’s name — wait, is it a girl’s name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo — solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all the answers.

Tickets are available by phone at 562-436-4610 or online at ictlongbeach.org/holmesandwatson.

The High Holy Days, consisting of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), and Sukkot (Fall Harvest Festival), commemorate concepts such as renewal, forgiveness, unity, and joy. We invite our community to join Jewish Long Beach throughout September and October for festive activities for everyone!

For kids:

Rosh Hashanah Playground Shabbat: Friday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.

Sukkot Playdate with Candy and Crafts: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.

Family Sukkot Dinner: Thursday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m.

For adults & seniors:

Apple Cake Baking Demo: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

New Year Sound Bath: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m.

Senior Shabbat Luncheons: Saturday, Sept. 13 & Oct. 11, 11 a.m.

Wednesday Senior Luncheons: Wednesday, Sept. 17 & Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Vision Board Workshop: Thursday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

RSVP for all programs at jewishlongbeach.org/hhd

Jewish Long Beach is proud to announce the 21st Long Beach Jewish Film Festival. This year’s exemplary lineup provides a window to the Jewish experience and explores contemporary and historical themes across several genres.

The Festival premiere night on Nov. 12 will feature a dazzling red-carpet display, gourmet candy bar, beer and wine, and a screening of “Matchmaking 2,” the charming sequel to the 2022 Israeli rom-com, which earned the Audience Choice award at last year’s Festival. The movie follows the story of Baruch (Maor Schwietzer), a 28-year-old bachelor who navigates love, faith, and pressure to marry in Jerusalem’s Orthodox world, blending humor, heart, and cultural insight in a playful, thought-provoking romance.

FREE Family Movie Night featuring Disney-Pixar’s “UP”: Sat Nov. 8, 4 p.m.

Official Film Selection

“Matchmaking 2” (Comedy; Hebrew/English Subtitles): Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. film

“The Ring” (Comedy/Drama; Hebrew/English Subtitles): Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

“The Stronghold” (Drama/War; Hebrew/English Subtitles): Saturday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. film

“Yaniv” (Comedy/Drama; English): Sunday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

“Home” (Crime/Drama; Hebrew/English Subtitles): Sunday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. reception, 4 p.m. film

All films are being shown at the Alpert JCC, 3801 E. Willow St., with tickets starting at $18 for AJCC Members. Free for students with valid ID!

Get tickets and passes at jewishlongbeach.org/lbjff

The 2025-26 season kicks off with unforgettable concerts! Enjoy two stirring Classical Series performances at the Terrace Theater, two high-energy Pops nights at the Arena — where you can bring your own food and drinks and dance the night away, and the beloved RuMBa Foundation Family Concert, where Kids Get in Free!

Classical Series – Passion & Tragedy

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Theater

Music Director Eckart Preu leads works by Sydney Guillaume, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and Bernstein. Arrive early for the 6:30 p.m. Pre-concert Talk, and if you’re coming solo, visit The Third Space in the lobby to meet fellow music lovers. “Sip & Enjoy” the concert!

Family Concert – Dan Brown’s Wild Symphony!

Sunday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m., Terrace Theater

A festival-style afternoon with crafts, an instrument petting zoo, “Meet the Musicians,” and more. Narrated by Jamieson Price and conducted by Preu, this interactive concert brings bestselling author Dan Brown’s story to life with music. Activities before and after the concert make it a full family outing!

Pops – Faithfully: The Music of Journey

Saturday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Arena

Pack your dinner, favorite drinks, and your dance shoes! Doors open at 6:00 PM for a lively party vibe reliving Journey’s biggest hits.

Classical Series – Beethoven & Beyond

Saturday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Theater

Khoury’s The Journey, Martinů’s Concerto for Two Pianos, and Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony, featuring the Silver-Garburg Piano Duo and Concertmaster Roger Wilkie. Arrive early for the 6:30 PM Pre-concert Talk, and if you’re coming solo, visit The Third Space in the lobby to meet fellow music lovers.

Pops – Iconic Voices of Change

Saturday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Arena

Celebrate Prince, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson in a soulful, dance-filled night where you can bring your own food and drinks!

Explore the full season at LongBeachSymphony.org.

Based on the world’s most famous work of horror fiction, Mary Shelley’s 19th-century novel-turned-pop culture classic, Liam Scarlett’s critically acclaimed interpretation is one of the most innovative works of dance today.

A gothic masterpiece set in the dawn of modern science, “Frankenstein” takes the audience on a captivating journey through scientist Victor Frankenstein’s ambitious plan to animate a patchwork of lifeless body parts, setting in motion a detrimental chain of fateful events.

This captivating production offers a visceral, emotionally charged journey into life, death, love, and identity, set to an original sweeping score by Lowell Liebermann and immersed within the striking stage design by world-renowned ballet and opera artist John Macfarlane.

See the Creature come to life in this must-see SoCal premiere! More information and tickets at scfta.org.

The Long Beach Blues Society and the New Blues Festival are one of the premier Long Beach entertainment companies, which provide music across the greater Long Beach area in a major festival, community concerts, and programming aimed at underserved communities, including Blues In the Schools, Blues for Vets and Blues for Seniors. These award-winning services have been provided for over a decade and have earned the organization and its participants multiple awards from multiple organizations, including a Humanitarian Award for seven of its associated musicians in the fall of 2025. Many of those same musicians received a special commendation from the Mayor of Long Beach in 2024.

These musicians have traveled the world along with top-name entertainers and have themselves won awards for being Legends in the business, again from more than one organization. They have played for the Gala of the Long Beach Chamber, Musical Theater West and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference for Los Angeles.

Partnerships with leading cultural institutions over the years include the Aquarium of the Pacific, Museum of Latin American Art, the Belmont Shore Business Association and The City of Long Beach, among many others.

Distinguished music services for the community from underserved populations to business, arts and community organizations of the highest order are available — they are skilled and have expertise to help you plan, promote, and produce world-class music events throughout the year, including special holiday-themed events. Or your back porch.

More information at longbeachbluessociety.org.