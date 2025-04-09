The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

The Acura Grand Prix returns to Long Beach for its 50th year this weekend. It’s guaranteed to be the loudest event, but there are plenty of other — slightly quieter — activities too.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13)

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to Downtown this weekend with its 50th edition of the iconic racing event.

There will be a packed weekend of events — starting with the free community-focused Thunder Thursday at The Pike. Thunder Thursday is great if you want a taste of motorsports like a motorcycle freestyle demonstration and pit competition, but the real action starts Friday.

There will be world-class drivers competing for the finish. It all culminates Sunday afternoon with the IndyCar race. If you’d rather watch from afar, it’ll be broadcast on Fox starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. If you’re there in person, you’ll also get access to the race’s Lifestyle Expo, a Family Fun Zone and other attractions. There are also concerts featuring DVBBS on Friday and Foreigner on Saturday.

For more information, schedule and tickets, visit gplb.com.

LBC Eats (Friday, April 11)

Courtesy LBC Eats

Uptown Village Market presents LBC Eats, a Long Beach Foodie event at Weekend Night Market from 5 to 9 p.m.

Get ready to indulge in the best bites Long Beach has to offer at LBC Eats, a mouthwatering celebration of local food, drinks and live music. Whether you’re craving gourmet street food, artisanal bites or just a fun night out, the event has something for everyone. Bring your friends, family and appetite.

Weekend Night Market is at 300 The Promenade N. For more information, click here.

Introduction to Painting from Reference (Saturday, April 12)

Courtesy Rancho Los Cerritos

Rancho Los Cerritos presents the Introduction to Painting From Reference artist workshop with Hely Omar Gonzalez from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hely Omar Gonzalez is one of the five artists featured in Rancho Los Cerritos’ current exhibition: “Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy.” This workshop is an introduction for all ages to painting from reference, using archival imagery from Rancho Los Cerritos.

Rancho Los Cerritos is at 4600 N. Virginia Road. The cost is $15. For more information, click here.

Spring Fest (Saturday, April 12)

Long Beach Park, Recreation and Marine presents its Spring Fest at Lincoln Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Packed with family-friendly activities, this free festival will have face painting, crafts, a Hula Hoop contest, an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Lincoln Park is at 101 Pacific Ave. For more information, call 562-570-3551.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser (Sunday, April 13)

Bay Shore Community Church presents its Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Spring and Easter season at Bay Shore Church with a silent auction, raffle, music and, returning by popular demand, the Bay Shore Cake Walk.

Bay Shore Community Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo. Tickets are $10 ($5 for children under 6 years of age). For more information, call 562-433-0401 or visit bayshorechurch.org.

Autism Awareness (Monday, April 14)

Pools of Hope hosts an Autism Awareness event at the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join in on the discussion to receive valuable information and resources from Autism Advocate and Author, Mieko Perez, Stacy McAlister (Executive Director of 5-Eleven Hoops), Maricela de Rivera (Multicultural Health Equity Coordinator, Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services), and experts from Harbor Regional Center.

Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association is at 4321 Atlantic Ave. The event is free, but space is limited. For more information, call 310-537-2224. To register for the event, click here.