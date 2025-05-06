The city of Long Beach is set to host its Beach Streets festival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The yearly event is a celebration of car-free transportation, from bikes to rollerblades.

Held in the neighborhoods of Westside and Wrigley, officials will block off stretches of roadway for attendees to ride freely and explore the neighborhood.

This year’s route will include:

Willow Street from Santa Fe Avenue to Long Beach Boulevard

Southbound Santa Fe Avenue from Willow Street to 20th Street

The Westbound section of Hill Street off Santa Fe Avenue

Along the event route, there will be pop-up entertainment and activity “hubs” at Admiral Kidd Park, Hudson Park and on Willow Street between Pacific Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

The latter will serve as the main hub for the festival. Following a welcome ceremony at 11:30 a.m., attendees can expect live music and performances, informational booths and a beer garden hosted by Long Beach Beer Lab.

Musical guests include DJ Las Chicas Tristes, The Smokin’ 60s, Mariachi Divas, and Long Beach Undercover.

At Hudson Park, there will be a Beach Streets Kid Zone with live music, skate demos, a game truck, inflatables, face painting and food trucks. Live music and food vendors, as well as a resource fair, can be found at Admiral Kidd Park. Live music will also be played along the event route.

The event is free and open to the public.