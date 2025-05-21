The beloved local tradition of Moonlight Movies on the Beach is back this summer at Granada Beach with six classic movies showing from June through August.

The free, Tuesday night movie screenings begin June 17 with the ’80s classic “The Goonies.”

Here are the rest of the movies showing at Granada Beach this summer:

June 24: “Dirty Dancing”

July 8: “10 Things I Hate About You”

July 22: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Aug. 5: “Grease: The Sing-A-Long”

Aug. 12: “Lilo and Stitch (Original)”

All movies start at sunset (between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) with local food trucks and a kettle corn vendor onsite, according to the event’s website.

Guests are also welcome to bring their own food, but alcohol is prohibited.

Last year, the movie series was briefly cancelled “due to rising costs and a lack of sponsorships,” according to a social media post on the event’s page, but it survived cancellation after the city stepped in as an official sponsor.

An aerial shot of Moonlight Movies in Long Beach during its 2017 season. Courtesy photo.

Sponsors for this year’s event include: Port of Long Beach, District 3 Councilmember Kristina Duggan, Naples Rib Company and the Belmont Shore Business Association.

The screenings are presented by Long Beach Local. In past years, movies were also shown at Long Beach Community College.

Granda Beach is at 5100 E. Ocean Blvd. For parking instructions, visit the Moonlight Movies on the Beach website here.