Westside Halloween festival (Friday, Oct. 31)

A young attendee enjoys a ring toss game at the 2024 Neighborhood Halloween Carnival at Silverado Park. Photo courtesy the city of Long Beach.

The city of Long Beach is bringing back its Monster Mash Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. at Silverado Park. The free family carnival will include trick-or-treating, crafts, and activities with Halloween candy prizes like alien pinball, zombie eyeball toss and knock down, tic-tac-toe and slam dunk games.

Last year, there were 1,500 attendees, the city says, so don your best costume and get there early.

More info is available here. Silverado Park is at 1545 W. 31st St.

Ghouls at the mall (Friday, Oct. 31)

Photo courtesy of 2nd & PCH

2nd & PCH, the outdoor shopping center, is also hosting a free, family-friendly Halloween bash from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be trunk-or-treating and a costume contest for kids, dogs and adults. (If you want to participate, be sure to check in before 5 p.m.)

You can see all the details and RSVP here. 2nd & PCH is at 6480 East Pacific Coast Hwy.

A ‘Nosferatu’ experience (Friday, Oct. 31)

Photo courtesy the Long Beach Art Theatre

The Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble will once again play an original live score during the 1922 silent horror classic “Nosferatu” at The Art Theatre.

It’s scheduled for 10 p.m., with tickets at $30. You can get tickets and more info here.

