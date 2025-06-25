The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Landmarks and Libations (Thursday, June 26)

The historic Bembridge House across from Drake Park. Image courtesy Bembridge House.

Long Beach Heritage presents Summer of Architecture: Landmarks and Libations Cocktail Party at the Historic Bembridge House from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mix history with happy hour at this one-of-a-kind event. Step inside the historic 1906 Bembridge House for an evening of music, mingling, and merriment surrounded by stained glass and vintage charm.

The Historic Bembridge House is at 953 N. Park Circle. Tickets cost $25. For more information, click here.

5K Beer Run (Saturday, June 28)

California Brewery Running Series presents the 5K Beer Run at Altar Society Brewing and Coffee Co. at 10 a.m.

Whether you run, walk, or jog, this event is for all ages and fitness levels. Move at your own pace, enjoy some fresh air, and then celebrate with a locally made, cold craft beverage at the finish line.

Altar Society Brewing and Coffee Co. is at 230 Pine Ave. Tickets start at $43. For more information and tickets, click here.

All Toyotafest (Saturday, June 28)

Marina Green Park hosts the 29th Annual All Toyotafest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come out for a day of Toyota family reunion, fun and celebration, where enthusiasts of all ages can share their love for Toyota — past, present, and future.

Marina Green Park is at 384 E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under get in free. For more information and tickets, click toyotaclub.org.

Dog Parade (Saturday, June 28)

First District Councilmember Mary Zendejas presents the fourth annual Independence Day Vito’s Dog Parade at Lincoln Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will include an award ceremony, a resource fair for veterans and pets, and a dog parade.

Lincoln Park is at 101 Pacific Ave. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Japanese Cultural Summer Festival (Saturday, June 28)

The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center presents its 75th annual Summer Festival from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature food, martial arts demonstrations, ondo dancing, performances and more.

The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center is at 1766 Seabright Ave. For more information, click here.

South Coast Chorale (Saturday, 28)

South Coast Chorale presents its 35th anniversary at the CSULB University Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

This event will be a heartfelt celebration of music, memory, and community. The evening promises to be a memorable tribute to the power of music and its ability to connect us all. The first act will focus on sharing the community’s powerful journey through self-discovery and resilience. The second act will focus on reuniting with some of the Chorale’s past Artistic Directors, highlighting its heritage with their curated selections.

CSULB University Theatre is at 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Tickets cost $39 to $59. For more information and tickets, click here.

Pool Party (Sunday, June 29) – sponsored

Make the J your summer destination! After a well-deserved nine-month renovation, the Mary Alpert Pool at the Alpert Jewish Community Center is now open! The new pool features a kid-friendly wading pool, adults-only hot tub, shaded seating, BBQ grills, picnic lawn, ample seating and parking, free Wi-Fi, and fun for the whole family. Alpert JCC Members can enjoy aqua fitness classes, lap and rec swim, and swim lessons all summer long.

We invite the entire community for a free grand reopening pool party on Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with swimming, bounce houses, lawn games, music, raffles, and more! Scooter’s Italian Ice Truck will be scooping sweet treats, and Falafa Food Truck will be serving delicious Mediterranean street food. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this milestone in Long Beach’s history. RSVP on our website for a chance to earn an extra raffle ticket! You could win a variety of prizes, from swim lessons and personal training packages, summer gift baskets, or even six months of free membership!

RSVP: jewishlongbeach.org/pool-party

The Alpert JCC was founded in 1948 and offers meaningful programs and social opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. Throughout our 77-year history, high-quality programs such as the Early Childhood Education Center, Camp Komaroff summer day camp, exercise classes, and senior socials have become Long Beach traditions.

The AJCC is on the Weinberg Jewish Long Beach Campus at 3801 E. Willow St.

First Wednesdays: Lecture Cocktails Music: Palisades Wildfires and Fish Rescues (Wednesday, July 2) – sponsored

California’s coastline is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, supporting a wide array of plant and animal species. The recent wildfires in Southern California have severely threatened this rich landscape, leading to substantial habitat loss and degradation as the vegetation was consumed by flames. These fires not only endangered terrestrial ecosystems, but also adversely affected aquatic life, including endangered fish such as the tidewater goby and steelhead trout. Burned landscapes contaminated waterways with ash, sediment, and debris, which impacted our waterways and compromised life.

Join us for a panel presentation with industry experts to learn about the emergency rescue efforts and recovery initiatives taken to protect these vulnerable aquatic species. Discover how organizations and communities are collaborating to ensure the survival of native fish populations and aquatic biodiversity in these fire-affected regions.

Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, conversations, music, and crafts in our Art Gallery and experience our interactive Paint-a-Fish exhibit. This is an adult-oriented program recommended for young professionals – seniors (not suitable for young children). This lecture will also be live streamed for those unable to join in person.

Cost: $5 per ticket for advance online reservations or $10 per ticket on the day of the event at the door.

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking is $6 for the first 2.5 hours in the structure located directly across from the Aquarium. Cash bar.

Reservations: Call 562-590-3100 or visit our website aquaruimofpacific.org

Age: Recommended for 14+ (not suitable for young children).