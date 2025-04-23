The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Civil Rights Panel (Thursday, April 24)

Historical Society of Long Beach presents a “Represented at Last” Civil Rights Panel Discussion at Long Beach City College, LAC Campus Room T1200 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This panel will feature panelists from diverse backgrounds, and it will explore community organizing and historic cross-cultural coalitions.

Long Beach City College, LAC Campus is at 4901 E. Carson. Tickets cost $10 but are free for students with a valid ID. For more information, click here.

Earth Day Celebration (Thursday, April 24)

The city of Long Beach presents its Earth Day Celebration at City Hall from 3 to 4 p.m.

The International Earth Day theme this year will be “Our Power, Our Planet,” to support the switch to renewable energy sources. At the city’s event, there will be tips and resources for residents to support renewable energy programs.

City Hall is at 411 W. Ocean Blvd. For more information, click here.

30th Anniversary Concert (Saturday, April 26)

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a concert featuring Renee Elise Goldsberry and Richard Carpenter at 8 p.m.

The concert kicks off with a special opening number, “Rainy Days and Mondays,” the Carpenters’ hit, performed by namesake Richard Carpenter and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award-winning star of “Hamilton.” The celebration continues as Goldsberry performs soulful renditions of American Songbook hits and beloved Broadway classics, including from “Hamilton.”

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets start at $78.75. For more information, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Cambodian Heritage Month Market Pop-up (Saturday, April 26)

The Makers Hive Market presents a Cambodian Heritage Month Market Pop-up at 2ND & PCH from noon to 6 p.m.

Spend a delightful day shopping and dining at a vibrant vendor market featuring more than 30 unique and handcrafted vendors. Enjoy family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and charming photo backdrops, perfect for making wonderful memories.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 E. Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, click here.

Celebration of the Young Child (Saturday, April 26)

The city of Long Beach hosts its Sixth Annual Celebration of the Young Child at the Billie Jean King Main Library and the adjacent Lincoln Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will offer hands-on activities and showcase vendors who provide services and resources for children up to 8 years old. All families are welcome to attend to learn about various available resources and engage in fun, family-friendly entertainment. Information booths from local and regional education centers will be set up outside on the library terrace with educational handouts that promote healthy child development and resources for parents.

Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway. For more information, click here.

Community Concert (Saturday, April 26)

Members of the Musica Angelica Baroque orchestra perform for Long Beach Unified students as part of an outreach program. Courtesy photo.

Musica Angelica presents a free community concert at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library from noon to 1 p.m.

Andrew Waid and Andrew Justice on violas, and Alison Luedecke on harpsichord will perform baroque masterpieces from Bach, Telemann, and Benda and will share information about the music, its composers, instruments, and the context of the Baroque period. The session will conclude with a question-and-answer period.

The Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library is at 5870 Atlantic Ave. For more information, click musicaangelica.org.

Holland Festival (Sunday, April 27)

P.O.A. Gemmrig Park hosts the Holland Festival celebrating Dutch King’s Day LA from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come and join an Amsterdam-style outdoor party, celebrating Dutch culture and commemorating the Dutch King Willem Alexander’s birthday. Savor Dutch street foods like kroketten, bitterballen, patat friet, ‘Hollandse haring,’ and poffertjes. Indulge in home-baked treats and explore Indonesian street food, a part of Dutch culinary heritage. Enjoy a Dutch DJ, traditional games, a flea market, and photo ops against Dutch scenery. Don’t miss the Heineken beer garden.

P.O.A. Gemmrig Park is at 7390 Carson Blvd. Admission costs $10. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information, click here.

Touch A Truck (Sunday, April 27)

An aerial view of the dozens of trucks, cars and other city vehicles children may interact with during the annual Touch-A-Truck event at Granada Beach. Photo courtesy Justin Rudd.

Justin Rudd’s nonprofit Community Action Team (CAT) is hosting its ninth annual “Long Beach Touch-a-Truck” event in the beachfront parking lot in front of Rosie’s Dog Beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event allows kids and adults to climb aboard and explore the vehicles and heavy machinery, including fire and police vehicles, buses, semi-trucks, tractors, motorcycles, off-road trucks, classic cars and trucks, and military vehicles. In lieu of an entry fee, guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items and children’s books that will be distributed to local food banks and Riley’s Red Wagon Book Swap.

The Beachfront parking lot is at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd. For more information, click justinrudd.com/truck.

Aquarium of the Pacific First Wednesdays: Lecture, Cocktails, Music, and Crafts (Wednesday, May 7) – sponsored

California Grunion: A Coastal Phenomenon

Presented by Jim DePompei

The elusive little fish with a big secret unique to the Southern California and Northern Baja California coast. Take a deep dive into what makes this silverside fish so extraordinary. Learn about the spectacular moonlight Grunion runs and critical spawning habitat shared with millions of beach goers. From their development, lifecycle, and harmonious connection to moon cycles and tidal fluctuations, to what the scientific community knows (and doesn’t know). Discover Grunion through the years, Grunion in pop culture and Grunion hatching right before your very eyes! More than a lecture, this is going to be an experience.

Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, conversations, music, and crafts in our Art Gallery. The talk will also be live streamed for those unable to join in person.

Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach. Get tickets at aquariumofpacific.org.