The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Whether it’s friendship or romance, this weekend’s round-up is dedicated to the ones you love.

Maker’s Night (Thursday, Feb. 13)

Courtesy photo

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association presents “Maker’s Night: Galentine’s Day Edition at Dream Come True Tea and Party Room from 6 to 8 p.m.

Come and celebrate Valentine’s Day with a night of creativity, friendship and enjoyment. Unwind in a cozy environment, mingle and connect with people and get the creative juices flowing. You are welcome to bring your own craft projects or use the materials provided.

Dream Come True Tea and Party Room is at 4350 Atlantic Ave. The event is free. To join the waitlist, click here.

Lunar New Year Celebration (Saturday, Feb. 15)

Courtesy photo

2ND & PCH welcomes the Year of the Snake with a Lunar New Year Celebration on Seaport Way from 1 to 5 p.m.

In partnership with Sister Cities of Long Beach, the day promises to be one that is filled with cultural festivities and community spirit. The event will feature live performances highlighting the rich traditions of the Lunar New Year. Vendors will also be on hand serving up treats to attendees.

The event will take place at 6480 Pacific Coast Highway. The event is free. For more information and to register, click here.

Afro-Latinx Family Festival (Sunday, Feb. 16)

The Museum of Latin American Art invites the public to enjoy the 2025 Afro-Latinx Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn about the diversity of Afro-Latinx experiences from artists, scholars, and community organizers most actively bringing attention to contemporary Afro-Latinx communities and their histories. Celebrate the cultural impact of the African diaspora in the Americas through music, dance and food.

The Museum of Latin American Art is at 628 Alamitos Ave. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Chocolate and Wine Festival (Sunday, Feb. 16)

Courtesy photo

The Belmont Shore Business Association hosts its annual Chocolate and Wine Festival from noon to 4 p.m.

Second Street is turning into a chocolate-lovers paradise. You can roam around getting sweet samples from dozens of participating businesses. A sheet of 12 tasting tickets is $15, with most samples costing between 2 to 4 tickets. Wine and beverage tasting will also be offered for an additional fee. Wine-tasting participants must be 21 and over.

The event will take place at 5200 E. Second St. For more information and tickets, click here.

You and Me and R&B (Sunday, Feb. 16)

Courtesy photo

The Long Beach Terrace Theater hosts a night of love and R&B, starting at 7 p.m.

R&B artists of the ‘90s and 2000s gather under one roof to serenade the audience. Be prepared to be wooed by artists such as 112, Lloyd and Jon B in this Valentine’s Day weekend musical treat.

The Terrace Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets cost $65 and up. To purchase tickets, call 800-928-2181 or click here.