The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

The Dog Days of Summer are upon the city, but this week’s roundup offers family-friendly events that will help beat the heat.

Concert (Thursday, Aug. 7)

El Dorado Nature Center hosts its summer concert, featuring JP McDermott and Western Bop from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy music in a beautiful lakeside setting. Bring an eco-friendly dinner and low chairs. Friends of the El Dorado Nature Center members can enter at 6 p.m.

El Dorado Nature Center is at 7550 Spring St. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, call 562-570-1745 or click here.

Meditation (Friday, Aug. 8)

Compound at the 13oo block of Coronado Ave. in Long Beach, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Compound hosts the “Wellness Collective: Inner Wisdom Amplified Awareness Meditation” at 6 p.m.

Join Compound for a guided breath meditation that ends with an alchemy soundbath. Take a journey within and activate a heightened sense of awareness. Following the powerful breathwork, guests integrate inner findings and relax into a calm, soothing sound bath with an ideal moment of surrender and ease.

Compound is at 1395 Coronado Ave. Cost is $25.31. For more information and to register, click here.

Minecraft movie (Friday, Aug. 8)

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine presents the Movies in the Park showing of “Minecraft” at El Dorado Archery Range, starting at dusk.

“Minecraft” is a fantasy adventure comedy based on the 2011 video game. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinner if you like, for this free showing.

The El Dorado Archery Range is at 7339 Spring St. For more information, and other showtimes and dates in parks across the city, click here.

KO Comedy Night (Saturday, Aug. 9)

Jah Like Funny presents KO Comedy Night at 8:30 p.m.

Get ready for a night full of laughter. Hosted by comedian and producer Reid Clark, this event promises to be a hilarious time with talented comedians.

The event will take place at 827 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $12.51. For more information and tickets, click here.

Superheroes Shield up for School (Tuesday, Aug. 12)

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging kids to get vaccinated at its Superheroes Shield Up for School resource fair at the Main Health Facility from 3 to 7 p.m.

The event will provide free required school immunizations for K-12, Superhero-themed fun and games, school supply giveaways, food, prizes, and a photo booth, and access to health and wellness resources.

The Main Health Facility is at 2525 Grand Ave. For more information, call 562-570-2974 or click here.

Taste of Downtown (Saturday, Aug. 16) – sponsored

The final Taste of Downtown event of the season, Bevs, Bites & Beats, will feature live music from Manuel the Band and KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole & DJ Nobody! The evening will also feature samples of food, beer, wine, and cocktails from downtown’s rich community of creatives, chefs, brewers, and mixologists, along with activities and experiences highlighting the beauty of the DTLB Waterfront, in partnership with KCRW’s popular Summer Nights series.

The event will take over the green space in front of The Pike Outlets’ Ferris wheel and carousel on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 10 PM. For more information, visit the event page here and get tasting tickets in advance here.