Want a chance to be featured in our weekly events roundup? Add it to our free community calendar at lbpostevents.com. For a guaranteed placement, contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored item.

Roscoe’s 50th birthday bash (Saturday, Oct. 11)

Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles — the iconic restaurant with locations in LA and Long Beach — is turning 50. To celebrate, they’re hosting a free all-out festival at Long Beach’s Shoreline Aquatic Park.

There will be a music stage, DJs, local vendors, a car culture showcase, and a kids zone with bounce houses and face painting. Oh, and of course, there will be Roscoe’s food. Make sure you RSVP here so you can claim your free food ticket at the gate.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way

See all the details here.

A downtown art walk (Saturday, Oct. 11)

Downtown’s quarterly Art + Design Walk is happening Saturday. All afternoon and into the evening, there will be immersive art, gallery displays, music and more scattered across downtown and its businesses.

It’s an expansive, free festival of creativity. Check out the full schedule here.

Violins in the Park (Sunday, Oct. 12)

Nature and music are a great combination. Violinist Ramon Cabiling will be playing a free concert in Willow Springs Park on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Bring your chairs and blankets and relax, “as music nurtures a deeper, more meaningful connection with ourselves and the space in which we listen,” organizers say.

Willow Springs Park is at 2745 Orange Avenue. It’s recommended you RSVP by emailing [email protected]. More info here.

Belmont Pier cleanup (Sunday, Oct. 12)

A man walks along the beach near the Belmont Pier on a sunny day in Long Beach Thursday, May 14, 2020. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Local veterans are kicking in their time to clean up trash and debris along the Belmont Pier on Sunday, and they’re inviting you to come along.

It’s a great opportunity to connect with local veterans, and, if you’re 21 and over, spend some time socializing afterward.

All veterans, volunteers and supporters are welcome. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Find all the details here.

Photo courtesy ICT Theatre

Long Beach’s award-winning professional theater company, International City Theatre, presents the Los Angeles Premiere of “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B.” Two free-spirited women solve mysteries and kick butts in this play by Kate Hamill, closing ICT’s 2025 season. Amie Farrell directs the three-week run, Oct. 17 through Nov. 2, at the Beverly O’Neill Theater. Two low-priced previews are set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

In this fast-paced and wildly entertaining comic escapade, the classic tales of Sherlock Holmes get a sharp, sassy twist, thanks to what Hamill calls her “cheerful desecration” of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective series. Sarah Wolter, who showed off her comedic chops in Young Frankenstein at La Mirada, stars as the highly eccentric Sherlock (just don’t call her ‘Shirley’) Holmes. She’s joined by Cheryl Daro (Jewtopia at Greenway Court, Miss Saigon at the Signature Theater in DC) as Joan Watson, an unwilling roommate who becomes Holmes’ reluctant partner in crime-solving.

Together, they stumble out of pandemic-era malaise as a hilariously codependent, endearingly off-kilter “Odd Couple” adventure duo who careen pell-mell from caper to caper… until, eventually, they meet their match in a supervillain who might be even more clever than they are. Rounding out the cast are Tamarra Graham (Fences at Laguna Playhouse) and Brian Stanton (multiple ICT productions, most recently Murder on the Links), each tackling multiple roles, including Doyle favorites Mrs. Hudson and Inspector Lestrade.

Tickets are available by phone at 562-436-4610 or online at ictlongbeach.org/holmesandwatson.

Still need more ideas? Check our new community calendar at lbpostevents.com?