This edition of Long Beach Weekend Round-up is dedicated to the dads and the fathers at heart.

Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade (Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12) – sponsored

Downtown Long Beach is turning up the flavor with Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade, a two-night culinary celebration you won’t want to miss. On June 11 and 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., the heart of the city transforms into a walkable tasting tour featuring bite-sized delights, craft cocktails, beer, wine, and live entertainment — served with a side of block party vibes.

With Historic Pine Avenue closed off between Broadway and Third Street, and activations happening all the way up to Fifth Street, spilling onto the Promenade, Mosaic and beyond, this event promises a feast for all your senses. Savor the creativity of local chefs, mixologists, and brewers while DJs and live musicians set the soundtrack. Expect neighborhood-themed experiences, interactive fun, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Pro tip: Buy your Taste Tickets in advance to skip the lines at Will Call. Spend $50 or more and you’ll score an exclusive DTLB T-shirt to remember the night. Whether you’re a foodie, cocktail lover, or just in it for the vibes, Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade is your chance to eat, sip, and stroll through downtown’s food scene.

Don’t wait—grab your tickets here and taste your way through the best of DTLB!

Shakespeare by the Sea (Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14)

Shakespeare by the Sea presents “As You Like It” at the Recreation Park Bandshell on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Banished from home, Rosalind flees to the Forest of Arden with friends, discovering freedom, love and her truest self in Shakespeare’s uplifting comedy of transformation and new beginnings. Written by William Shakespeare, and adapted and directed by Suzanne Dean.

Recreation Park Bandshell is at 701-939 Federation Drive. For more information, visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Father’s Day BBQ (Sunday, June 15)

The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a Father’s Day BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific with a delicious BBQ lunch served on the outdoor Veranda dining area with picturesque views of Rainbow Harbor. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the Aquarium and marvel at the magnificent ocean animals while creating cherished memories. All fathers will receive a complimentary beer or soft drink.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is at 100 Aquarium Way. Tickets start at $40. For more information, call 562-590-3100 or visit aquariumofpacific.org.

SOLAR Literary Salon (Sunday, June 15)

Compound hosts SOLAR – A Summer Literary Salon from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a brief introduction by the host, followed by three readings from the panel. There will be a panel discussion and an opportunity for questions from the audience. Meet readers, buy books, and socialize with fellow attendees.

Compound is at 1395 Coronado Ave. Tickets cost $5 to $20. For more information, click here.

Movies in the Park (Monday, June 16)

The city of Long Beach presents a Movies in the Park showing of “Inside Out 2” at Davenport Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

This free showing features the 2024 animated coming-of-age film is about a 13-year-old girl named Riley who is entering high school. Her personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger — now oversee a newly formed element of Riley’s mind called her “Sense of Self”, which houses memories and feelings that shape Riley’s beliefs.

Davenport Park is at 2910 55th Way. For more information, call 562-570-3551 or click here for a full schedule.