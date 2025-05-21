The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

With Memorial Day signaling the unofficial start of summer, this edition of the Long Beach weekend round-up offers ways to have fun in the sun and enjoy a nice plate of BBQ.

BBQ Festival (Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24)

The Long Beach BBQ Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Axiom Kitchen, in collaboration with NoahS’s Arc Foundation, hosts the third annual Long Beach BBQ Festival at Shoreline Aquatic Park Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

Get ready for a weekend of incredible BBQ, live music, and community fun. Indulge in a gastronomic adventure with BBQ delights ranging from classic favorites to innovative culinary creations. You can also make your way to the dance floor, where a DJ will curate beats that harmonize with the tantalizing scents emanating from BBQ vendors showcasing the diverse flavors of Southern California. For those eager to master the art of smoking, don’t miss the smoking demonstrations, where experts share their tips and tricks, transforming enthusiasts into backyard BBQ champions.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit longbeachbbqfest.com.

Summer Kick-off Concert (Friday, May 23)

A performance by the Pop Vinyl Band

The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will welcome the summer season with a free concert featuring the Pop Vinyl Band at El Dorado Park West from 6 to 8 p.m.

Concert goers can dance and sing along to pop, funk, soul, rock, Top 40, Latin, and more. People are also encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnic dinners to enjoy on the lawn.

El Dorado Park West is at 2800 Studebaker Road. For more information, call 562-570-3233 or click here.

Mai Tai Festival (Saturday, May 24)

Rainbow Lagoon hosts the third annual Mai Tai Festival from 2 to 9 p.m.

Come experience a taste of the Pacific Islands with food, music and good drinks at the Mai Tai Festival. Performing live on stage will be Sammy Johnson, Jordan T, Eli-Mac, Lea Love, Swells OC, plus cultural performances and arts. Mai tais and brews will be available for persons 21 and older.

Rainbow Lagoon is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive. Tickets cost $45 per person. For more information and tickets, click here.

High School Battle of the Bands (Saturday, May 24)

The 2024 Battle of the Bands performances

Friends of the Rec Park Bandshell present the third annual High School Battle of the Bands Contest at the Rec Park Bandshell from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be six to 10 student bands from local area high schools playing a wide range of genres, including rock, pop and alternative music. Each band will perform three songs for the crowd and judges. Come out and support young local talent.

The Rec Park Bandshell is at 701-939 Federation Drive, across the street from Wilson High School. For more information, click here.

Tiki screening (Saturday, May 24)

The historic Art Theatre hosts a special screening of “The Donn of Tiki,” directed by Long Beach native Alex Lamb, at 4:30 p.m.

The James Beard Award-nominated documentary explores the mostly fabricated life of tiki culture’s “founding father,” Donn Beach aka Don the Beachcomber. It is a one-of-a-kind documentary unlike any other on restaurant and beverage history, revealing the tale behind an underexplored subculture, and a striking blend of animation styles, both traditional and stop-motion, along with never-before-seen footage. This documentary finally unveils the entertaining, if unverifiable, biography of cocktail innovator and tiki culture pioneer Donn Beach, born Ernest Raymond Gantt. In addition to the film screening, there will be an after-party at the Bamboo Club.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St. Tickets cost $15 to $20. For more information, call 562-438-5435 or visit arttheatrelongbeach.org.

Water Safety Day (Saturday, May 24)

A man, woman and child float in the water at the Silverado Park Pool in West Long Beach. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine and the Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division will host a Water Safety Day at Belmont Plaza Pool and Silverado Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These events will take place to educate the community on how to stay safe in and around the water by learning essential water-smart skills for the upcoming summer season. Participants will have opportunities to learn survival floating, participate in a swim lesson evaluation, and obtain swim lesson information and resources. Attendees will learn important skills, such as how to perform hands-only CPR, how to assist someone who needs help in the water and how to call 911 for help in an emergency situation. Plan on bringing a swimsuit and a towel. People who attend are also invited to stay for a free recreation swim following the event from 1 to 3 p.m. at either location.

Belmont Plaza Pool is located at 4320 Olympic Plaza and Silverado Park Pool is located at 1540 W. 32nd St. Registration is free and can be completed here. For more information, call 562-570-3150.