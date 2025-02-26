The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Exploration Talk (Thursday, Feb. 27)

The Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation presents “A World’s Fair for Southern California,” featuring historian Craig Hendricks from 6 to 7 p.m.

Over the past two centuries world’s fairs and international expositions have been a reliable method by which nations, developing regions and cities advertised to the international community their growth and success. In the United States nearly every decade since the 1890s has seen a world’s fair or international exposition open in its large cities. Hendricks, a retired history professor from LBCC and CSULB, will break down his research on this topic.

Rancho Los Alamitos is at 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road. Tickets cost $10. Free for Rancho Los Alamitos members. For more information and tickets, click here.

Jersey Boys (Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, Mar. 2)

“Jersey Boys” is playing at the Carpenter Center through March 2, 2025. Promotion photo courtesy Musical Theatre West.

Musical Theatre West presents “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center this weekend, starting on Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

This energetic musical tells the story of four blue-collar kids rising to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Jersey Boys follows the legendary 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons as they work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Songs like “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” will take you on a nostalgic trip through the lives of these music legends as they navigate fame, friendship, and the music industry. Still on the fence? Check out our review of the show.

The Carpenter Performing Art Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets start at $28. For more information, call 562-856-1999 or click here.

Black Mosaic Music/Dance Showcase (Friday, Feb. 28)

The Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department and the Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble present the Black Mosaic and Dance Showcase at the Long Beach Senior Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The showcase will feature performances by the Long Beach Youth Poet Laureate, Helena Donato-Sapp, the DramanaKone drum and dance group, and spoken word, music and dance performances by local performers that showcase the richness of Black history and culture.

The Long Beach Senior Center is located at 1150 E. Fourth St. For more information, call 562-570-3503.

The Wizard of Oz Radio Show (Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, Mar. 2)

The Helen Borgers Theatre at 4250 Atlantic Ave. is the home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company. Photo by Anita W. Harris.

Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents “The Wizard of Oz” Radio Show at the Helen Borgers Theatre this weekend, starting on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

This production tells the classic Wizard of Oz story in the style of a 1940s radio play, complete with studio actors reading their scripts, delivering sound effects and breaking for local ads.

The Helen Borgers Theatre is at 4250 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $15. For more information and tickets, call 562-997-1494 or visit lbshakespeare.org.

Red Carpet Awards Fundraiser Gala (Sunday, Mar. 2)

The Art Theatre is Long Beach’s last-standing independent movie theater. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Art Theatre of Long Beach hosts its annual Oscars party, the Red Carpet Awards Fundraiser and Gala from 4 to 7 p.m.

This event is a party and a fundraiser for the nonprofit Art Theatre — a historic Art-Deco masterpiece of a building that still shows movies on Fourth Street. The red-carpet arrivals begin at 2:30 p.m. where guests can show up in all their glamor (or casual!). And the theater’s big screen will start showing the Oscars ceremony at 4 p.m. There will also be a photo booth, food and drinks, giveaways and a silent auction.

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $100. For members, the cost is $75. For more information and tickets, click here.