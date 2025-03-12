The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Shamrocks are in the air as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in this edition of the Long Beach weekend round-up.

Open House (Thursday, March 13)

The Assistance League of Long Beach hosts an Open House and invites the greater Long Beach community to its Cherese Marie Laulhere Philanthropic Center from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m.

The Assistance League of Long Beach is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower and transform the lives of children and adults through impactful programs. The open house is an opportunity for prospective members, supporters, and the community to explore its programs, connect with service-minded individuals and discover ways to get involved.

The Cherese Marie Laulhere Philanthropic Center is at 2100 E. Spring St. For more information and questions, call 562-627-5650.

In The Heights (Friday, March 14 – Sunday, March 16)

The Long Beach City College Department of Performing Arts and Associated Student Body presents “In The Heights” at the Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

In the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future. ”In The Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Directed by Mark Anthony Vallejo.

The Bob and Barbara Ellis Auditorium is on the Long Beach City College LAC Campus at 4901 E. Carson St. Tickets cost $10 to $20. For more information and tickets, click here.

Carmen.Maquia (Saturday, March 15)

Ballet Hispanico presents “Carmen.Maquia” at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.

In this full-length, Picasso-inspired contemporary take on Georges Bizet’s beloved classic “Carmen,” New York City-based Ballet Hispánico captivates with physically charged movement by Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano. Witness an unforgettable fusion of traditional flamenco and tango with classical and contemporary techniques.

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is at 6200 E. Atherton St. Tickets cost $58.75. For more information and tickets, call 562-985-7000 or visit carpenterarts.org.

Queens in the Making (Saturday, March 15)

The Queen Mary honors Women’s History Month by celebrating the incredible achievements and contributions of women at its “Queens in the Making: Empowering Girls, Shaping Leaders” event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature local women leaders, inspiring speakers and women-owned businesses. From empowering talks to unique showcases of entrepreneurial talent, this celebration will spotlight the strength, creativity, and resilience of women in our community. Whether through art, business, or leadership, come be part of a powerful tribute to women who have shaped the world and continue to inspire future generations.

The Queen Mary is at 1126 Queens Highway. The cost is $26.50. For more information and to register, click here.

Faure Requiem (Sunday, March 16)

The Long Beach Camerata Singers present Faure Requiem “Toward Heaven: Harmonies of Peace and Hope” at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 4:30 p.m.

The Requiem by Gabriel Fauré is one of the most beautiful and celebrated works in the world. The music contains the incredible harmonic language of this French master composer and is hopeful in its message to mankind. The “Pie Jesu” has become one of the most beloved melodies in the entire classical repertoire and evokes visions of heaven and a better world to come.

Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church is at 5195 E. Stearns St. Tickets range from $42 to $65. For more information and tickets, click here.

Shamrock on Pine (Sunday, March 16)

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Shamrock At the Top from 1 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy live music, Irish food, green beer and all the Irish cheer you can handle. The event will feature performances by Long Beach Irish Men and Magickly Delishush, bringing you the best in Irish tunes and lively entertainment. Don your green and get ready for an afternoon of great music, festive vibes, and a true Irish party you won’t want to miss.

At the Top is at 105 W. Broadway. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Playhouse Gallery art reception (Saturday, May 24) – sponsored

The Long Beach Playhouse Gallery invites you to attend the preview reception for The Newly Moderne: An Exhibit of Abstract Expressionism by Long Beach artists, Donald Tiscareno. Saturday, May 24 from noon to 4 p.m. 5021 Anaheim Street, Long Beach. Refreshments served. Parking in rear.