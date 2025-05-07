The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

The weekend promises to be sunny with mom’s smile, so to honor her, this weekend round-up offers a variety of Mother’s Day ideas.

Suffrage History Bus Tour (Friday, May 9)

The Long Beach American Association of University Women presents the Long Beach Suffrage History Bus Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The tour will feature several key locations in Long Beach where early suffragettes lived and advocated for women’s rights. Gerrie Schipske, author of several books about Long Beach history, will be the narrator and will share the fascinating but little-known story of the women who fought to vote from her book “Suffragists of Early Long Beach.” The tour includes stops at Tongva Memorial, Bouton Creek and Locust Tabernacle site, among others.

The bus will load and depart from the parking lot of Target at 2270 Bellflower Blvd. The tour fee is $25. To make reservations, call 562-429-6923 or e-mail [email protected]. To download the presentation, click lbsuffragetour.com.

Electric Avenue (Saturday, May 10)

Long Beach Symphony presents “Electric Avenue: 80s MTV Dance Party” at the Long Beach Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Join the ultimate ’80s celebration that will have you singing and dancing to music by Kenny Loggins, Tears for Fears, the Police, The Cars, George Michael, Soft Cell, Simple Minds, Bryan Adams, Queen, Lionel Richie, Phil Collins and more, featuring the Electric Avenue band.

Long Beach Arena is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets start at $35. For more information, call 562-436-3203, ext. 1, or click longbeachsymphony.org.

Meet the Author (Saturday, May 10)

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Long Beach Public Library welcomes children’s book author Helena Rhee to the Billie Jean King Main Library from 11 a.m. to noon.

Rhee will read her picture book “Sora’s Seashells.” Following the storytime, there will be a seashell coloring activity. Bel Canto bookstore will sell copies of Rhee’s book for participants who would like a signing.

Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Bradway. For more information, visit longbeach.gov/library.

Mother’s Day Floral Design Workshop (Saturday, May 10)

Farm Lot 59 hosts its Annual Mother’s Day Floral Design Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon.

This workshop treats your mother or a special lady in your life to a morning of beauty, creativity, and fresh blooms. May is the peak season for gorgeous flowers, and the farm is bursting with color. This hands-on workshop is all about slowing down, connecting with nature, and making something beautiful. Guided farm tour, and food and beverage will be included with a ticket.

Farm Lot 59 is at 2714 California Ave. Tickets cost $105 per person. For more information and tickets, visit farmlot59.org.

Succulent Making Workshop (Saturday, May 10)

2ND and PCH presents a Mother’s Day edition of a Succulent Making Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bring mom to 2ND and PCH for a fun Succulent Making Workshop. You will have a choice of your vase and all the succulents will be provided, as Mother Nature Succulents guides you on how to arrange your plants.

2ND and PCH is at 6480 Pacific Coast Highway. The cost is $31.72. RSVP here.