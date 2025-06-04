The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to suggest? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject, or contact [email protected] to purchase a sponsored placement.

Sidewalk CPR Training (Friday, June 06)

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center presents Sidewalk CPR Training at the Hangar at the Long Beach Exchange from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city of Long Beach has one of the lowest bystander CPR rates in the country, and in order to change that, MemorialCare offers this free training session. Participants will learn how to safely administer Hands-only CPR during cardiac arrest by nurses and paramedics. Participants will also hear survivor stories and receive additional resources.

The Long Beach Exchange is at 4150 McGowen St. For more information, call 562-972-9346.

Farm Lot 59 15th Anniversary Celebration (Saturday, June 07)

Sasha Kanno cuts flowers at Farm Lot 59, an urban half-acre farm in Central Long Beach, on June 15, 2023. Photo by Tess Kazenoff.

Farm Lot 59 celebrates its 15th anniversary with festivities marking the occasion from 4 to 8 p.m.

Live music from The Pollen Collective will begin at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Once the sun starts to set and the music is playing under the stars, you truly feel like you are somewhere magical. Bring a chair or a blanket.

Farm Lot 59 is at 2714 California Ave. Tickets start at $20. For more information and tickets, visit farmlot59.org.

Sister Cities Event (Saturday, June 07)

Mayor Rex Richardson and the city of Long Beach present a Sister Cities celebration at 2ND & PCH from noon to 4 p.m.

This global festival celebrates the connections between Long Beach and its Sister Cities through culture, music, food and community spirit. Live performances will include Rogelle Zamora, performing modern pop by Filipino artists on the violin. There will also be crafts, cultural booths, giveaways and food trucks.

2ND & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, click here.

Superheroes Carnival and Resource Fair (Saturday, June 07)

Tichenor Clinic for Children hosts the 10th Annual Superheroes Carnival and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event, dedicated to families with children who have disabilities, will feature music and performances, a circus show and adaptive games and activities specially designed for all children to enjoy. There will also be arts and crafts, a photo booth, face painting, an obstacle course and more. In addition, more than 50 organizations that serve children with disabilities and their parents will be on hand to provide information and resources to those in attendance.

Tichenor Clinic is at 1660 Termino Ave. For more information, visit tichenorclinic.org.

Blast from the ’80s (Sunday, June 08)

Photo courtesy the Hotel Maya.

Hotel Maya kicks off its Golden Anniversary countdown with an ’80s-themed Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Come lean into the awesome 1980s with DJ-hosted brunches, themed cocktails, and plenty of playful nostalgia. From big hair with scrunchies to leggings and colorful tracksuits, dressing up is highly encouraged, as those who show up in their best ’80s attire can enter to win a brunch for two at Fuego.

Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive. To make reservations, click here.

Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade (Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12) – sponsored

Attendees mingle at a Taste of Downtown event on Pine Avenue. Photo courtesy the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

Downtown Long Beach is turning up the flavor with Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade, a two-night culinary celebration you won’t want to miss. On June 11 and 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., the heart of the city transforms into a walkable tasting tour featuring bite-sized delights, craft cocktails, beer, wine, and live entertainment — served with a side of block party vibes.

With Historic Pine Avenue closed off between Broadway and Third Street, and activations happening all the way up to Fifth Street, spilling onto the Promenade, Mosaic and beyond, this event promises a feast for all your senses. Savor the creativity of local chefs, mixologists, and brewers while DJs and live musicians set the soundtrack. Expect neighborhood-themed experiences, interactive fun, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Pro tip: Buy your Taste Tickets in advance to skip the lines at Will Call. Spend $50 or more and you’ll score an exclusive DTLB T-shirt to remember the night. Whether you’re a foodie, cocktail lover, or just in it for the vibes, Taste of Downtown: Pine & Promenade is your chance to eat, sip, and stroll through Downtown’s food scene.

Don’t wait — grab your tickets here and taste your way through the best of DTLB!

The Angel Next Door (Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 29) – sponsored

Photo courtesy International City Theatre.

Long Beach’s award-winning professional theater company, International City Theatre, presents the Los Angeles premiere of “The Angel Next Door,” a deliciously screwy rom-com by Paul Slade Smith, the playwright behind last season’s hit comedy “The Outsider.” Los Angeles directing veteran Cate Caplin is at the helm for a three-week run, June 13 through June 29, at The Beverly O’Neill Theater. Two low-priced previews take place on June 11 and June 12

Young Oliver Adams (recent USC grad Armand Akbari) is on the brink of a major success. Set to publish his debut novel, “The Angel Next Door,” already in talks for a stage adaptation by acclaimed playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders (Meeghan Holaway and Geoffrey Lower). In need of a leading lady, they’re eyeing Margot Bell (Jessica Fishenfeld), Oliver’s muse and the novel’s inspiration. When the creative team gathers for a celebratory weekend in Newport, Rhode Island, with Margot’s heartthrob Broadway co-star, Victor Pratt (Nick Lunetta), personal and artistic tensions collide. The thin walls of the well-appointed mansion reveal that Oliver’s “angel” may not be all that angelic after all. Even the mansion’s no-nonsense maid, Olga (SKY Palkowitz), sick and tired as she is of “theater people,” comes to realize that only the power of theater can save the play, Oliver’s novel, and — perhaps most importantly — his heart.

Tickets are available by phone at 562-436-4610 or online at ictlongbeach.org/angelnextdoor.