The following is a list of curated Long Beach events and paid placements published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post.

Festivals galore dominate this edition of the Weekend Roundup.

Tattoo Arts Festival (Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20)

The Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center hosts the Villain Arts Long Beach Tattoo Arts Festival Friday from 2 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature world-famous artists tattooing live onsite, tattooing contests, death-defying entertainment, handcrafted art vendors and more.

The convention center is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets are $25 per day per person. Children 12 and under are free. For more information and tickets, click here.

‘70s Drag Bunch (Saturday, July 19)

Hotel Maya Long Beach presents a ‘70s-inspired Drag Bunch from noon to 4 p.m.

In celebration of the hotel’s 50th anniversary, Hotel Maya is turning back the clock with a disco-themed Pride Drag Brunch featuring show-stopping performances, Latin-inspired cuisine, and unbeatable waterfront views. The event will be hosted by Torta Jugosa.

Hotel Maya is at 700 Queensway Drive. To reserve seats, click here.

Bluegrass Festival (Saturday, July 19)

Live At the Shell presents the second annual Long Beach Bluegrass Festival at the Recreation Park Bandshell from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature a full day of performances, an instrument petting zoo and workshops that include Bluegrass Jamming 101, Individual workshops based on instrument and Jamming (including slow/beginners jams led by experts). The bands that will be performing include Honey Whiskey Trio, Muddy Mountain West, Matt Michienzie Band and Water Tower.

Recreation Park Bandshell is at 701-939 Federation Drive. Admission is free. For more information, visit liveattheshell.org.

Girls’ Basketball Camp (Saturday, July 19)

Lauren Cummings presents her Girls’ Basketball Camp for grades 1 through 6 at the Salvation Army Gym from 9 to 1:30 p.m.

The goal of the camp is to create opportunities for kids to be involved in basketball, foster a love for the game and spread the message of believing in oneself. From 9 to 11 a.m., the camp will be open to girls who are in first through third grades. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the camp will be open to girls who are in fourth through sixth grades. T-shirts, prizes and awards will be handed out. Each session will be limited to 40 individuals.

The Salvation Army Gym is located at 3000 Long Beach Blvd. The camp is free. To register, click here.

Love Long Beach Festival (Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20)

Shoreline Aquatic Park hosts the 10th annual Love Long Beach Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m.

Get ready for a weekend of music, yoga, immersive workshops, live art, delicious food, and a family-friendly vibe that brings all ages together. There is a slice of paradise for everyone. Savor the culinary delights in the food court, shop for unique finds in our vendor village, dance your heart out on any of our three vibrant dance floors, or simply soak in the inspiration and let the sunny vibes guide you.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is at 200 Aquarium Way. Tickets start at $50. Children under 15 and accompanied by an adult get in free. For more information and tickets, visit lovelongbeachfestival.com.

Skate Is Love (Saturday, July 19)

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Roxanne’s bar presents the Skate is Love: Summer Jam 2025 block party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be skate lessons for kids, open skate sessions, hands-on workshops (custom tees, painting, photo/film), raffles, pool tournaments, and live music/DJ sets.

Roxanne’s is at 1115 E. Warlow Road. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Art and Design Walk (Saturday, July 26)

DTLB Art + Design Walk is more than just an art stroll — it’s a full-spectrum celebration of the creativity, culture, and community in downtown Long Beach. Happening Saturday, July 26, from 2 to 7 PM, the Art + Design Walk transforms DTLB into an open-air gallery with bold murals, gallery pop-ups, live music, dance, digital art, and interactive installations (with some activations running at different times).

Meet local artists, shop from indie makers and small businesses, and dive into public art experiences that reflect the energy and diversity of Long Beach. You’ll also encounter community leaders and creative entrepreneurs whose work is helping shape the future of downtown. Whether you’re an art lover, a curious wanderer, or just looking for a vibrant way to spend your afternoon and evening, the DTLB Art + Design Walk offers a unique window into the city’s creative soul.

Visit dtlb.org/art-walk for more details.